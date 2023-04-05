The Isanti Redbirds will host three coaching clinics for youths ages 8-15 from April 29 until May 6.
The clinics will be conducted on Saturday-Sunday, April 29-30 and Saturday, May 6 at Redbird Field from 9 a.m. to noon.
The April 29 clinic will feature pitching and catching and will be led by T.J. Wink and Nick Hoffman, while the clinic the next day will focus on hitting and will be led by Wyatt Soderquist.
The Saturday, May 6 clinic will look at fielding and will be led by Joe Tuholsky. Other Redbirds will volunteer at the clinics as well.
The clinics are free and are sponsored by Cambridge-Isanti Competitive Baseball.
8U players will take part from 9-10 a.m., followed by 10U-12U players from 10-11 a.m., and then closing with 13U-15U players from 11 a.m. until noon. There will be a limit of 30 players each hour.
To register, contact the CICB by going to https://www.cicompbaseball.com/ or emailing cicompbaseball@gmail.com.
