During a special celebration of the city of North Branch on Nov. 26, city officials revealed the product of a recent rebranding effort: a new city logo.
“I started with the city in February of 2017, and I sat down with all of my departments heads and I said, ‘What’s the one thing on your wish list?’” said City Administrator Renae Fry to guests and officials during the celebration.
Through her conversations with department heads it was obvious they were all interested in rebranding the city, something new that focuses on the city and its offerings.
It was determined the efforts couldn’t be the focus of city staff alone; it was something the community should be involved in, according to Fry.
“It had to be something that the community wanted, something that the community embraced and that the community owned,” Fry said. “We held a community information session two years ago and we presented to the community the idea of bringing the Minnesota Design Team to North Branch, and it was amazing the overwhelming response.”
Noting the skeptics in the room and their hesitation in regard to follow-through by the city if they were to pursue the idea, Fry assured them that if the Minnesota Design Team were to come, the city would embrace ideas and efforts.
“That following 12-month period of time leading up to the Design Team, we worked on our comp plan and we had great community involvement. People were here monthly for meetings. They sat down and talked to us at the expo; they completed surveys. They really showed strong interest in what was going on here,” Fry said.
During their time in the city, the Minnesota Design Team spoke to members of the community, toured the city, spoke to business leaders and community representatives, and then came up with a list of ideas, according to Fry.
“They gave us some ideas, a two-to-five-year plan, a six-to-20-year plan; and the first thing they listed in the two-to-five-year plan was the city of North Branch needs a branding campaign,” Fry said.
“So, true to our word, this is our work plan now; this is our charter. We needed to do something with it. So last winter we started holding community meetings and the first couple of meetings were just to figure out what was going to be our process,” Fry added.
The team agreed to seek out help, and with the council’s approval they sought out Keech Media to assist the city and a devoted group of community members, according to Fry.
A survey during the first meeting included questions about themes, what was important to each person and what they thought would be good to see in a logo.
Keech Media assisted the team in envisioning their ideas through mood boards, and a variety of options including colors, font styles, representative symbols and more.
The group was asked to react to the options and decide which they liked better and why. That information was used as a starting point from which to eventually compile a logo and new branding for the city.
After multiple meetings and a variety of options presented, the group began to develop an idea.
“The group started really zeroing in on one basic concept, but even that one basic concept had a variety of different variations, iterations, even how the shape of all the pieces to it and what colors were chosen,” Fry said. “We took seven designs, took the top three, took multiple versions of the top three, and then we brought it to the mailing list that I had assembled from the Minnesota Design Team and we did two rounds of voting.”
Fry explained one design had been notably favored, and after approaching the council to seek next steps, Fry was faced with a council ready to put their trust in the community and allow the team to move forward with the logo they chose.
“The council unanimously said no, this is the community’s brand, whatever the community chooses, that’s what we’re going to choose as the council,” Fry said. “So we took that last vote, we kept it completely hush-hush.”
“I’m hoping that you’re going to be pleased because I think it truly embraces what the community was asking for as we went through the process,” Fry added.
During the celebration Mayor Jim Swenson unveiled the choice, in doing so, Swenson appeared pleased with the choice.
“Wow. Wow. It’s really, really great,” Swenson said upon revealing the logo. “Really happy with the citizens — this is what it’s all about for a community, when everybody works together to try to make something better. This is something we can really be proud of because we’re a different generation that’s moved on from what we had before, and we’re looking for a better future, and this is the start of a new day for North Branch.”
Nathan Keech, owner of Keech Media, went ahead to explain the design and some of the meaning behind each aspect.
“For 20 years now, Keech Media has been helping businesses and organizations grow through the process of branding,” Keech said. “A good brand should communicate professionalism, confidence and, overall, should have the buy-in of the people who are behind this.”
Keech explained between each meeting there were between 25 and 30 people providing input on the logo design.
“The browns are like the fertile fields for growth, and the symbolisms too, like the swishy blue with the river and being close to the St. Croix, and the blue, the Eco part of it too, and then of course the green ties in with that too with a lot of the green landscape and of course the trees in North Branch,” Keech said.
“Overall, a good brand right here, the color palette and all the patterns and textures, this is what’s going to set the precedence for North Branch moving forward. It’s not just business cards here, it’s the side of the police vehicles and the city vehicles and the water towers, and the other things that are going to be branding North Branch for years to come,” Keech added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.