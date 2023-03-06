Your land is more than just a place to you — it’s where your kids ran wild, a quiet retreat in your busy life, and a family legacy.
The Minnesota Land Trust can help you pass on those memories to the next generation by ensuring the land that made it all possible will be here for them – forever. As a landowner, you can be compensated for permanently protecting your property.
The Minnesota Land Trust is currently accepting applications to protect high quality wildlife, water quality, green space, and recreational opportunities through conservation easements.
A conservation easement safeguards the natural features of a property through voluntary, legally binding, and permanent, land use restrictions. Lands protected by a conservation easement remain in the landowner’s private ownership. Low impact recreational uses, such as camping and hunting, are still permitted, and public access is not required. Easements guarantee permanent protection because they stay with the land when ownership changes, ensuring permanent preservation for generations to come.
Why apply?
• Protect Minnesota’s important wildlife habitat, water quality, and beautiful open spaces.
• Preserve your family’s legacy on the land.
• Join a community of more than 700 dedicated landowners who steward over 74,000 acres of important Minnesota places.
• Receive tax incentives or other compensation for a permanent conservation easement on your property.
• Receive a free habitat management plan, with the potential for financial and technical land management assistance.
Properties will be chosen from submitted applications. Their selection will be based on property size, habitat quality, landscape context, and the landowner’s desired price per acre. Applications are due April 1, 2023. Apply early as funds are limited.
To learn more or apply, please contact Lydia Fermanich with the Minnesota Land Trust at: (651) 240-7889 or lfermanich@mnland.org.
