A lost weekend has backed the Isanti Outlaws up against the wall.
The Outlaws lost a pair of U.S. Premier Hockey League home games at the Isanti Ice Arena last weekend, and the two losses have put the team’s chances of hosting a first-round playoff series in serious jeopardy.
The Outlaws are tied for fourth place with Wisconsin Rapids in the Midwest West Division of the USPHL with 37 points, but the Riverkings have the advantage of having played one fewer game than Isanti, giving them a leg up for fourth place.
The top four teams in the Midwest West Division will host a best-of-three first-round playoff series in early March. Wisconsin Rapids and Isanti will play a pair of games in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, that may determine who claims fourth place.
While Isanti head coach Don Babineau held a closed-door meeting with his team following a home loss to Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday, Jan. 22, assistant coach Blake Babineau – the head coach’s son – admitted that next weekend probably will determine if the Outlaws get to play at home for the playoffs.
“We made next weekend an essential weekend – now we need to win all 4 points,” Blake Babineau said. “It’s doable, and for some reason, we’re a better road team. When we get on the bus, we seem to make it a work trip and our heads are into it.
“Hopefully that’s how we’ll approach next weekend.”
When the two teams met at the Isanti Ice Arena on Sunday, Jan. 22, it was a tight contest early as the Riverkings scored at 8:02 of the opening period before Tyler Berglund, a Milaca native, knotted the game with his goal at 12:45.
But Wisconsin Rapids took control with two goals in a 44-second span early in the second period.
“That was a back-breaker, especially when it seems like it’s a back-and-forth game,” Blake Babineau said. “When our chances aren’t going in, and they pop in a couple of quick goals, that’s hard to overcome.”
Wisconsin Rapids added another goal at 11:45, and only a short-handed goal by Easton Parnell of Cambridge at 12:51 gave the Outlaws a glimmer of hope.
But Isanti did not score again, while the Riverkings added an insurance goal midway through the third period.
Two days earlier the Hudson Havoc showed why they lead the USPHL’s Midwest West Division by blitzing the Outlaws 7-0.
Hudson scored a goal late in the first period, then scored in the first minute of the second period and added a goal late in the second. The Havoc then broke the game open with four goals in the final period.
“The less said about that game, the better,” Blake Babineau said. “Hudson’s a good team, a solid team. But I think our heads weren’t in that game; we just didn’t show up.
“We were hoping, instead of working, for things to happen. When all you’re doing is hoping, that’s going to be the outcome.”
The Outlaws have been struggling offensively in recent games, managing just two goals over the past weekend despite averaging 3.75 goals per game over the course of the season.
“I think we’re not shooting the puck enough,” Blake Babineau said. “I think we’re creating enough chances, but we’re not pulling the trigger enough. We’re not trusting our sticks, and we’re not trusting ourselves enough.
“I think if we would get back to the basics and throw pucks at the net, good things would happen from there.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.