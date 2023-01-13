The Isanti Outlaws got off on the wrong foot to start the 2023 portion of their U.S. Premier Hockey League schedule, losing a pair of road contests last weekend.
The Outlaws opened the new year with a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Moose on Friday, Jan. 6.
Tyler Berglund scored the game’s first goal to give Isanti an early lead, but the Moose scored twice in the final five minutes to take a 2-1 lead that held through the second period.
The Moose scored early in the third period before Tyler Schmitt’s power-play goal at 18:13 made it a one-goal contest. But the Outlaws were unable to tie the game, and the Moose added an empty-net goal with just 10 seconds left to ice the win.
Robert Bymers was busy in net for the Outlaws, finishing with a whopping 64 saves.
The following evening Hudson scored three goals in each of the final two periods of a 6-1 victory over Isanti.
After a scoreless first period, Easton Parnell scored a power-play goal at 15:02 of the second to tie the game at 1-1. But the Havoc scored twice in the final three minutes of that period, then buried Isanti in a three-goal barrage in the third to clinch a spot in the playoffs.
For the second night in a row Bymers was busy in goal, making 48 saves to keep the Outlaws in the contest.
The two losses drop Isanti’s record to 17-13-1, giving them 35 points good for fourth place in the Midwest West Division of the USPHL. The Outlaws are just 3 points ahead of Steele County but have played three fewer games.
The Outlaws will have a chance to move up in the standings during a five-game homestand that includes three contests in four days starting Friday, Jan. 13, against the Minnesota Blue Ox. The next evening Isanti will host the Blue Ox, with both games starting at 7:05 p.m. at the Isanti Ice Arena.
On Monday, Jan. 16, the Outlaws will host the Minnesota Squatch in a game starting at 1:05 p.m.
The following weekend Isanti will host Hudson on Friday, Jan. 20, in a 7:05 p.m. contest before Wisconsin Rapids comes to town on Sunday, Jan. 22, in a game that will face off at noon.
