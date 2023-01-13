Outlaws Berglund 1201.jpg
Buy Now

Outlaws defenseman Tyler Berglund carries the puck up the ice.

 John Wagner

The Isanti Outlaws got off on the wrong foot to start the 2023 portion of their U.S. Premier Hockey League schedule, losing a pair of road contests last weekend.

The Outlaws opened the new year with a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Moose on Friday, Jan. 6.

Load comments