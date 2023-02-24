Outlaws Schmitt 0216.jpg
Buy Now

Big Lake native Tyler Schmitt scored two goals in the Isanti Outlaws' home victory over the Minnesota Moose on Friday, Feb. 17.

 John Wagner

The Isanti Outlaws gave their U.S. Premier Hockey League playoff chances a boost with a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Moose on Friday, Feb. 17.

The Outlaws made a statement in their final home regular-season contest, knocking off the Moose for the second game in a row to strengthen Isanti’s hold on fifth place in the USPHL’s Midwest West Division.

Load comments