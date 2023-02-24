The Isanti Outlaws gave their U.S. Premier Hockey League playoff chances a boost with a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Moose on Friday, Feb. 17.
The Outlaws made a statement in their final home regular-season contest, knocking off the Moose for the second game in a row to strengthen Isanti’s hold on fifth place in the USPHL’s Midwest West Division.
The Moose scored first in the contest, but Kolton Kane’s short-handed goal at 15:17 tied the score through one period.
In the second, Tyler Schmitt notched a pair of goals in the first five minutes. He gave his team the lead just 1:26 into the period, then added his team-leading 34th goal of the season at 4:27.
That was more than enough offense thanks to a strong performance by Robert Bymers in the Isanti goal. Bymers stopped all but one of the 49 shots he faced, including 17 in the final period when the Moose outshot the Outlaws 17-6.
With the victory, Isanti improves to 20-21-1 on the season, good for 41 points. While the Outlaws can no longer catch Wisconsin Rapids in fourth place (the Riverkings have 46 points, and only two games remain in the season), Isanti stands two points ahead of the Minnesota Blue Ox and Steele County, who enter this weekend tied for sixth.
The Outlaws have two final regular-season games on the road, playing the Moose at Fogerty Ice in Blaine on Friday, Feb. 24, before facing the Blue Ox the following evening at the Coon Rapids Ice Center.
The Outlaws need only one point this week to surpass the Blue Ox, who have played one more game than Isanti. The Blades would need to net three more points than Isanti does this weekend to surpass the Outlaws.
The Midwest West Division playoffs begin the weekend of March 3-5 with best-of-three quarterfinal series hosted by the top four teams in the division.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.