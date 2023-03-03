The Isanti Outlaws were shut out twice in their two final U.S. Premier Hockey League regular-season contests last weekend.
And the two losses proved costly in terms of Isanti’s seeding for the Midwest West Division playoffs, which begin this weekend.
The Outlaws got off to a bad start when the Minnesota Moose administered a 10-0 beatdown on Friday, Feb. 24.
In that contest the Moose scored twice in the first period before breaking away for four goals in each of the final two periods.
Minnesota took a whopping 71 shots on goal against three Isanti netminders. Robert Bymers started in goal and made 33 saves while allowing five goals in 37:15; Adler Hoaglund was in net for the final 2:45 of the second period and stopped all but one of the 11 shots he faced.
Michael Habbe took over in the third period and made 18 saves while surrendering the final four goals.
That same evening Steele County overcame an early 3-0 deficit to claim a 4-3 overtime win over Wisconsin Rapids and tie the Outlaws for fifth place in the USPHL’s Midwest West Division with 41 points, while the Minnesota Blue Ox were two points behind both teams in seventh place.
That made the Saturday, Feb. 25, contest between the Outlaws and the Blue Ox a must-win contest for both teams, and the Blue Ox responded with a 3-0 victory.
After a scoreless first period, Minnesota collected a pair of goals in the second and added a power-play goal in the third to claim the win.
Hoaglund finished with 43 saves in net for the Outlaws.
As a result of the two losses, the Outlaws finished the regular season with a 20-23-1 record good for 41 points and a three-way tie with Steele County, which lost on Saturday, and the Blue Ox for fifth place in the Midwest West Division.
The first tiebreaker for playoff seeding is head-to-head competition, and the Outlaws fell to the seventh seed because of a 1-3 record against both teams.
As the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, the Outlaws will face the second-seeded Minnesota Squatch in a first-round best-of-three playoff series starting Friday, March 3, at 7:15 p.m. at the Furniture & Things Event Center in Elk River.
Game 2 in the series will take place Saturday, March 4, starting at 7:15 p.m., and Game 3, if necessary, will be played on Sunday, March 5, at 7:15 p.m.
