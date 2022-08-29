Is this the year that could change your child’s future, whether you know it or not?
What does your child want to be when they grow up? Now, how many times have they changed their answer?
School can bring a lot of excitement to many kids in many forms. Seeing friends, being able to play instruments, learn about frogs and the earth.
Can one little assignment turn one student’s head more than others? Certainly, and there’s always a chance it could be the one to lead them down a bigger path that may change their life.
I’m not sure I ever knew exactly what kind of career I wanted. At one point, I wanted to be a veterinarian, as I loved animals and wanted to help every single one of them. But once middle school came, I realized how much time and schooling it would take to get there, so I changed my mind.
Then comes high school, and you begin to think more seriously about careers. Granted, there is some social pressure that you can’t avoid. And in 10th grade, I felt the need to have to decide on a career and for most part, prepare for college.
The problem I struggled with was this: I simply had no clue what I wanted to be when I grew up. There are many talents I feel I’m “good” at, but at the time, no talent or interest struck me enough to know “I have a calling.”
Looking back, there was a creative writing assignment in fifth grade that my whole class participated in. The exact assignment I’m not sure of, but I know we had to write an entire page. The top five papers that stood out or did the best were chosen, and those students were able to take a field trip to a college campus.
Now I could add creative writing as a minor talent. My teacher, Mr. Simonson, chose my paper and I was going to visit a college. I sat in the one-piece desk, where the table was connected to the chair, and just thought, “Wow, college students sit here.” Little did I know how much I would grow to love writing.
I was graduating high school in 2014, and at the time my family was considered middle class. So I knew that if I attended college, I would need to work part-time, live off Ramen noodles, and be in debt for the years following.
I told myself I didn’t want to live off Ramen noodles, so I referred to the Navy recruiting station after hearing a story about elephants in the jungles of Thailand.
Although it all was hard work, I learned there were a few things to enjoy while serving your country. I was sold. I enlisted in the Navy at 17.
I can tell you now, I set myself up for success. I dealt with the stress of the military while also traveling and seeing new things. But I had suffered a medical problem and had to be separated early. To deal with my stress, I started a blog and shared my experiences.
I really loved expressing my feelings this way, maybe others could relate and I enjoyed knowing that.
It felt good to share this blog and I wanted to continue it through my medical journey. At the same time, I began thinking about my future outside of the military.
Lo and behold, writing came to mind. I first thought of public relations because I knew journalism was a tough field to get into. But, in my first year of college I joined a writing club for women where we wrote personal articles that were published online. I was officially hooked.
My world has come full circle. Little did I know a fifth-grade creative writing assignment may have struck a subconscious interest that came back to me in the end.
Has your child had this sort of school experience? Or will this be the year a topic strikes their subconscious and leads them down an exciting path?
Nikki Hallman is the Community Reporter for the County News Review.
