It’s unfortunate that we have this conversation a little more often nowadays. But the world is changing and some things are out of our control.
I am a part of a community page on Facebook for the city I live in. I once saw a post that included a photo of a man at a store, looking around in a “creepy” manner. The post mentioned something along the lines of him staring and stalking the shoppers.
About two hours later, that man posted the same photo of himself explaining he was waiting for an employee to open a locked section and retrieve a toy to purchase. It was pretty heartbreaking to see how upset he was. Someone jumped to conclusions that were very serious and inaccurate.
But in their shoes, I understand that we need to be careful of our surroundings. Young women, teens, young children, elderly, or any human can simply become an innocent victim of something unexplainable.
Maybe it’s because I just watch a lot of true crime documentaries, but I think we can gather from the news — even from this same paper you’re reading — that the crime is occurring more frequently. Not necessarily in our area, but it’s making me think, who can I trust anymore?
I saw a separate post on the community page from a mother whose teenage daughter and friend had car trouble and stopped on the side of the road. One girl called her dad to come help. Shortly after, a man stopped across the road from them to ask if the girls were OK. They said they were and that their dad was the one helping. But the man asked again if they were really OK.
After the girls responded yes again, the man felt comfortable enough to leave. The mother shared this on the page to thank that man for checking to see if the girls were safe.
Have you heard of a good Samaritan doing something like that? And then having the parent actually thank them instead of feeling upset about questioning the situation? Personally, I haven’t come across that before, but it leads me to believe there is good out there.
Yes, we need to lock our doors, our windows, everything. I forgot to shut my garage door one night and did not lock my car. I live in a small town and yet someone rummaged through my vehicle and stole $20 worth of my things. I know better to not keep valuables in my car.
Nonetheless, I still felt violated. Could that person have had enough guts to break into my home? I was also upset with myself for not protecting my personal belongings and making my safe place a target.
It’s truly unfortunate that we cannot enjoy the things we used to without thinking, “Could I be putting myself in danger?”
Don’t drive drunk, get an Uber. Well, is the Uber driver going to kidnap or rob us?
I think I’ll go for an evening jog, or is that too late in the day to stay safe?
Both of those situations have led to crimes being committed. How did we get to this point where almost everything we want to do outside of our home has to be questioned?
The other side to this situation is this: We need to keep living our lives. We can’t dwell on “what if” questions or act paranoid constantly. It will only drag us down as a community when we need to stick together.
There are some obvious steps to stay safe, such as locking doors. Keep your phone with you. Let others know where you are going. If you feel like you’re in an uncomfortable situation, leave. Use your best judgment about what is going on around you.
Be aware. Be visible. But also live your life.
Nikki Hallman is the Community Reporter for the County News Review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.