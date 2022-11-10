I’m ready to believe.
As I watch the Sunday night football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, I can’t help but think about the “fraudulent” Minnesota Vikings.
Owning a 7-1 record, after most recently beating the Washington Commanders by a 20-17 score on a dramatic come-from-behind victory last Sunday afternoon, I’m ready to put my faith in the Vikings.
The Minnesota professional football team came into the year as a mixed bag, with nobody knowing what to expect from the squad. Looking at many national media predictions, not many — if any — picked the Vikings to be atop the division with a 4.5 game lead over the second-place Green Bay Packers to this point in the season. But here we are.
That successful start has me ready to dream about the postseason.
Winners of six in a row, though not in dominating fashion, the Vikings are still finding ways to win.
Whether it was to start the streak, trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter to the Detroit Lions and rallying to win (sorry about that, John), or holding on for dear life versus the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota has found a way to walk away in victory.
Editor's Note: Pappas is rubbing a little salt in the wounds of County News Review Managing Editor John Wagner, a lifelong Lions fans. Click here to read about Wagner's woes caused by following the Lions.
Tying a record for most consecutive wins by a single score, it proves something to me: These Vikings are not like the squads from the past couple of seasons.
Falling in a handful of games thanks to late scores and defensive ineptitude in seasons past, this year’s edition of the team is righting those wrongs.
Bouncing back from last season, where the team was 6-8 in one-score games, the 2022 Vikings are 6-0 in such contests to this date. As much fun and easier on my stress levels as it would be to win by more than a single score, there is still something to be said about this season’s undefeated record in games decided by less than 8 points.
And the team is doing it in a multitude of ways — from quarterback Kirk Cousins leading four game-winning drives, to the defense holding up its end of the bargain with stops that weren’t just formalities to seal wins versus the Bears, Saints, Dolphins and Cardinals. Regardless of how, the Vikings are still finding ways to win.
Though hoping for less anxiety-filled endings, the team still sits right near the top of the NFC, looking potentially at two home playoff games come the postseason.
With that being said, I believe this Vikings team has the chance to make it back to an NFC Championship game.
Most likely, with the Philadelphia Eagles holding the top spot in the conference, that leaves the Vikings along with the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the other division leaders. Those names don’t spark fear into my Minnesota Vikings fandom.
Having the 49ers, a 4-4 squad, a 6-2 Dallas Cowboys team and another NFC East franchise in the New York Giants at 6-2, none of the other contenders in the conference have me impressed.
As the Vikings hopefully continue on the roll they have been on over the past seven weeks, it leaves me hopeful, thinking “Why not the Vikings?”
Nearing the halfway point of the NFL season, there still remains a lot of football to be played with Minnesota facing the juggernaut Buffalo Bills as well Giants and Cowboys in the coming weeks.
I remain optimistic that this 2022 team has the chance to make a deep playoff run.
Michael Pappas is the sports editor for the County News Review.
