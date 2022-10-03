If you know me, you know I can be “scrambled” at times.
I have lots of things knocking around in my brain, and unfortunately some of those things are more valuable than others. Worse, my scattered personality can keep me from focusing on work, conversations, safe driving – you know, things others might call, “important stuff.”
So I hope you will excuse me while I empty my brain of a few random items.
On climate change and the future
Some friends and I were talking about climate change recently. My friends were lamenting that many of the proposed “fixes” for climate change seem to be pie-in-the-sky dreams more than realities.
For example, there is a focus on electric vehicles to lessen carbon emissions. But these vehicles have some still unresolved issues, including high current costs, lack of charging stations, limited driving range and charging times, among others.
There also is a movement away from generating electricity with fossil fuels, with wind and solar power among the alternatives. But those alternative sources have their detractors, primarily because they are currently expensive and also extremely weather-dependent, among several reasons.
In short, my friends felt that moving away from fossil fuels to these types of fuel sources was not worth pursuing.
My response was simple: Why stop trying? The goal has to be to make the change in time to save the planet from the negative effects of climate change, not making the change by the end of this month.
While the goals from the Biden Administration and agreements such as the Paris Accords may seem unreachable, that should not keep us from setting and chasing them. The idea that we should not strive to achieve these goals because they seem impossible is silly.
Want an example? For those of us who remember the Apollo space missions, we know that a goal of landing an astronaut on the moon, which seemed impossible in the early 1960s, was achieved in 1969.
This always reminds me of the quote attributed to Norman Vincent Peale, who is believed to have said: “Reach for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.”
Saying thank you and meaning it
I have developed a bad habit recently.
To explain, please understand that my parents really focused on having their two children be polite. It was drummed into the heads of my sister and I to say “please” every time we asked for something, and to say “thank you” for everything we received.
For that I say thanks, Mom and Dad. It was a good lesson when you taught it, and it remains a good lesson even today.
My problem is not that I’ve gotten out of the habit of saying “thank you.” My problem is that it just does not seem to come immediately to my mind. In other words, I find myself relentlessly saying “thank you” after I’ve walked away from someone.
It is a terrible look, in my opinion. It appears that I’m casting a “thank you” over my shoulder, almost as an afterthought. It comes so late in the conversation, it may seem I am saying it just to be polite.
Well, I am … but I am not, if that makes sense. I am saying it to be polite, but I do mean it. Starting immediately, I plan to make a concerted effort to stop, look a person in the eye, and then – and only then – say “thank you.”
The reason is about more than just being polite: I wish to express my gratitude to everyone who treats me with kindness.
Lions follow-up
Thanks to everyone who passed along condolences for last week’s column, where I lamented the curse of being a Lions fan.
To summarize: There is no need for the phrase “long-suffering Lions fan,” because suffering is implied the moment you admit you root for Detroit’s NFL team.
I had to chuckle when a friend who is a Vikings fan texted congratulations to me with 10 minutes left in Sunday’s game, as the Lions led by 10 and had the ball. My reply was simple: “Lions lose. Just watch.”
And of course the Lions proceeded to make me look like a prophet. The killing blow came with just 70 seconds left, with Detroit facing a fourth-and-3 near midfield. I told the person watching with me, “I don’t care if they go for it or punt – just PLEASE don’t try to kick a field goal.”
If you follow the Vikings, you of course know the Lions tried a field goal, predictably missed, and the great field position allowed Minnesota to race down the field and score the winning touchdown.
Please remember this game, Vikings fans who wish to complain to me about their team. You just do not know pain.
John Wagner is the managing editor of the County News Review.
