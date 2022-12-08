Have you ever said out loud that you’re proud of yourself?
I’m pretty sure I have. I can’t recite actual words, but I was able to experience an entire moment that screamed it for me.
When I first started college, I wasn’t sure if journalism or writing was exactly what I wanted for my career. I went to Minnesota State University, Mankato, and at the time it only offered a Mass Media degree, which had a broad spectrum of classes.
The degree taught writing — news and public relations — graphic design, Photoshop, media law and history. By the time I finished my general education classes, I had started my semester off with those that were directly related to my degree.
This is the point in college where you will find out if you truly enjoy what you’re being taught, or if you should go down another path. I loved every bit of these classes.
The nerd in me began to show. I was raising my hand constantly and wanting to learn more. There was a specific professor that I really admired and wanted to learn everything I could from her: Dr. Rachel Hanel. She is very intelligent and creative. She’s written books, many articles and so much more, but seemed so relaxed for being fairly busy.
It was in her class that I and another student received a forwarded email about the Mankato Free Press needing freelancers for some of their magazines. Dr. Hanel recommended me for this opportunity. I think it’s safe to say that it changed my future for the better.
I reached out and was given the task of interviewing two women that owned their own businesses and basically put them under a spotlight for being successful. It was such a different and exciting experience. One of them had a jewelry business and when I interviewed her, she gave me a necklace she made as a gift for the interview.
The green flags were popping up everywhere during this experience, but I had no idea what was to come.
Here I was, writing two stories for the Mankato Free Press that I would not only be compensated for but also have my name published under for the very first time. I made sure to ask for physical copies so I could have them forever. But it wasn’t my personal copies that really changed my thoughts about writing as a career.
A couple of weeks after they were published, I stopped at the local Jiffy Lube to get an oil change. I sat down in the waiting area and browsed the magazines.
Sure enough, the magazine I had written for was sitting on top of the pile. I opened it up and saw my name: “Artistic Roots Leads Business Owner to Success, By Nicole Hallman.”
I’m pretty sure tears filled my eyes as I couldn’t come to terms with what I was holding, despite having my own copy.
But there it was, the local Jiffy Lube had my articles. I officially felt like a published author. I felt like this was just the start, yet I was so proud of myself for getting this far.
“I’m going to be a writer” was my exact thought.
Who knew getting an oil change would change my outlook on the future?
There were four or five more articles I wrote for the Free Press throughout my last year of college, giving me real experience. And I really enjoyed the process of hearing other peoples stories and being able to share them in my words.
I had no idea it would lead me to a weekly newspaper, but I am beyond ecstatic that it did.
Nikki Hallman is the community editor of the County News Review.
