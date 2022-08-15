The tweet was directed squarely at me. It was clear as crystal – and not particularly complementary.
“John Wagner, you must wake every morning looking to put a bad story out about a athlete,” the tweet began in less-than-perfect English. “You need a new professional ol bald-headed [butt].”
Correct, the writer did not say “butt.” We run a family newspaper here; I think you can guess what word the writer used instead. And in my defense, I still had hair at that time, albeit not much.
What provoked this response from one of my followers, who at the time played football at Bowling Green State University? One day earlier I had written a story about one of his teammates, who on a rampage ended up breaking laws in three different counties in one day.
As an aside, I wish I knew if that was a record. It would not surprise me if it was.
This particular football player had been charged by local police with illegally selling marijuana to teammates, in part because one of the deliveries of his marijuana had fallen into the wrong hands. Another charge arose when he assaulted a person in an attempt to get his “property” back, and more problems followed when he stalked that person on a zany car chase that resulted in broken laws in three different counties.
What did I do wrong? I wrote about it. In a newspaper.
Soon after that tweet insulting my hairstyle hit the Twitterverse, it was deleted. Not to worry, I still have the screenshot on my phone. The football coach apologized, then asked me to come to his office to have the player deliver an apology about the lack of hair on my head, which I accepted.
Well, I accepted it on one condition: I wanted to ask the player a question. And it would not surprise me if you guessed what my question was. “Do you really believe I like writing stories like that one?” I asked the player, and after thinking about it for a few moments, he shook his head.
“You’re right, I do not,” I told him. “I like to write about the games, the events. I like to write features about players and coaches, and those are more fun – and often more interesting – when things are positive.
“But sometimes I have to write about things that are negative. And I don’t mean when a team plays poorly or a player gets hurt; I have to report it when a coach gets fired. When there’s an off-the-field issue, it’s my job to write about it. It was my job to write about your teammate, and I did my job.”
The player did not say anything about my response, and frankly, I did not expect he would. The fact that it was my responsibility was not good enough for him, and I understand that. But it did not change my job.
I had a similar situation arise a few weeks ago, as you readers know. The response to that story was what I expected: There was outrage from some, disgust from others, and some readers who wanted to know why I wrote it, especially since that particular individual appears to have turned his life around.
I hope this individual has turned his life around, I really do. But that does not change my responsibility to you, our readers: We are trying to deliver all of the information possible for you to make decisions and choices.
In short, you are welcome to decide what to do with the information you receive, including ignore it. But my responsibility is to present you with all of the information available to make the best possible decision.
And as long as you can resist the urge to call me an “ol bald-headed butt,” I think we will get along just fine.
John Wagner is the Managing Editor of the County News Review. You may contact him via email at john.wagner@apgecm.com.
