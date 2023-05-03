Chuck Slocum color.jpg

Chuck Slocum

As a lifelong Minnesotan, I have long observed that we sometimes take for granted that life here is pretty much like it is elsewhere in this nation of 332 million. Just what is it that makes our state uniquely special?

The terrain was created thousands of years ago by glaciers and slow-moving masses of ice carving out plains, hills and streams of water into lakes. 

Load comments