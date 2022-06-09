I know I make mistakes. I am not sure I remember when I made my last one, but I am pretty confident I have made one.
Thanks for reading on, realizing that first paragraph was sarcasm. Yes, I make mistakes: In fact, I often share the story of an obvious mistake I made years ago, when I was a professional baseball reporter in Toledo. Since I covered a Triple-A baseball team, the Toledo Mud Hens, I watched a number of players on the cusp of major-league stardom. In that role, I was often asked by other publications to determine which players would become stars.
In this particular instance, I watched the New York Yankees’ Triple-A team several times, and I was asked about that team’s two middle infielders. Both the shortstop and the second baseman were obviously talented; both would unquestionably reach the majors.
But which one was the star?
After watching that team, I was confident the future star was the team’s second baseman, D’Angelo Jimenez. He was athletic, he could run, he was able to make plays, and he hit the ball with authority.
The shortstop was good, too, but not as athletic and gifted as Jimenez, in my opinion. Plus, the shortstop made too many throwing errors.
I often wonder what happened to that shortstop. His name is Derek Jeter.
Again, sarcasm. Jimenez did indeed play in the majors over parts of eight different seasons with seven different teams. Jeter went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Yankees that spanned 20 seasons and included five World Series titles.
So yes, that was a mistake. But I do not share that story to make you doubt my ability to predict which minor-league players will become future stars. I share that story to underline that we all make mistakes – including one I am just now starting to understand about the importance of mistakes.
I used to think the primary lesson was to learn from mistakes in the hope of becoming wiser and less prone to future mistakes. To follow the Jeter example, his 29 Triple-A errors was an immense improvement over the 56 errors he made in his first minor-league season. What’s more, Jeter’s error total would continue to decrease as he learned when to take a chance and throw to first, and when not to.
Nowadays, I think the important lesson about mistakes is doing better than just realizing a mistake was made. None of us has a corner on the truth, even if we think we do. Even if we have extensive knowledge of a particular subject, we do not know it “all.” There are still things to understand, lessons to learn.
Sometimes we make a mistake regarding an opinion we reach. That often is not the real problem: The problem is that we compound that error by trying to defend a thought that is indefensible. We “double down” on a mistake instead of changing our mind, embracing the new knowledge, and moving forward.
We all need to understand that errors are a way of life because new facts arise that provide clarity. History often proves one course of action is superior to another, or the factors surrounding a particular choice simply change. But here’s the real lesson: The best response is to “correct” or update an opinion instead of rigidly trying to support something that, to others, clearly is incorrect.
We all make mistakes. But if we could keep our minds open to new information and change our minds when appropriate, we could really make progress on a number of issues that plague us.
No sarcasm there, by the way.
John Wagner is the managing editor of the County News Review. Contact him at John.Wagner@apgecm.com.
