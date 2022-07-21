If someone needs a teammate on Trivia Night, give me a holler.
If I might brag for a moment, I do have some trivia experience. In high school I was part of quiz teams that reached their tournament semifinals twice, and each year we lost to the eventual champs in competitive games. In college I also competed in Quiz Bowl and helped my team advance to a regional.
As you might suspect, I believe I am pretty good at sports trivia – a few years back I had memorized all the World Series, Super Bowl, Stanley Cup and NBA Finals winners, although I will admit those pieces of information are now a little fuzzier in my mind.
And believe it or not, I once had a solid handle on the presidents of the United States. When I was younger, I was able to rattle them off in order and could add the years of their presidency, and in many cases knew the vice president as well. I don’t know them all anymore, but I still could help fill a number of those blanks.
I also love music trivia, especially for rock ‘n’ roll bands. And I know more useless trivia than is good for anyone’s brain; for example, do you know the eight vegetables that are used to make V-8 juice? I do.
But has anyone else noticed how trivia has gotten more, well, trivial? Instead of asking, “Who won the 1960 World Series?” – for the record, the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Yankees in seven games – today’s trivia has become, “Who was the losing pitcher in Game 3 of the 1960 World Series?”
For the record, it was Wilmer “Vinegar Bend” Mizell. And yes, I had to look it up.
Worse, our thirst for trivia has led to some “trivia” that just is not true. For example, I remember hearing the trivia question, “What man-made structure is visible from space?” The answer supposedly is the Great Wall of China; truth is, there is not a single man-made structure visible from the earth’s nearest neighbor in space, the moon. What’s more, the Great Wall is visible only in a low-earth orbit under perfect conditions.
That is why I am becoming less and less consumed by learning trivia. According to the Cambridge English Dictionary, the primary definition of “trivia” when it is used as an adjective is, “Of little significance or value.”
And “little significance or value” becomes “no value whatsoever” when the trivia is not even accurate. Sadly, many of us often cling to “facts” that are not true, and we rely on “trivia” that is inaccurate and potentially misleading.
I am still working the through the process of letting go of those inaccurate pieces of trivia, such as the Great Wall “fact” I mentioned. These days, it is a worthwhile exercise for all of us to confirm the trivia that we know is accurate; that way we can be more certain that the conclusions we draw from those details are the best decisions we can reach.
I know that remembering things – for example, remembering that the eight vegetables that comprise V-8 juice are tomatoes, carrots, beets, celery, lettuce, parsley, spinach and watercress – may have little to no value.
That is why I try to make sure my focus these days is more on things that are important and less on things that are trivial.
John Wagner is the Managing Editor of the County News Review.
