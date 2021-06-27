Dear Editor:
I feel the need to express my total disappointment with four of the five Isanti County Commissioners who decided to take away our right to vote when they made the decision they know what is best for us by changing our elected Isanti County Auditor position into an appointed position.
It seems to me that even if “We The People” would have made a mistake in our voting, “We The People,” could vote them out of office next time. That’s no longer an option for us, and that should concern everyone.
What elected position are they going to appoint next? Doesn’t seem fair to me that five people can change the rules we have lived by in the snap of their fingers. Still trying to wrap my head around this.
Glenda Spar
Stanchfield
