Dear Editor:
Across Minnesota, local communities are asked to respond to housing needs. One way to do this is with a Local Housing Trust Fund, a fund which is established by county or city government to dedicate local public resources for housing.
As a Chisago County HRA-EDA Commissioner and member of the Chisago Lakes Area Housing Task Force I know that having tools to support housing that is affordable to our residents, employees and to accommodate future business growth is critically important.
The recent Chisago County HRA-EDA housing study indicated that due to the low vacancy rates, new rental housing is needed immediately to meet the existing demand. Our local businesses have indicated that the availability of adequate housing impacts where their existing employees lived or their ability to hire new employees. New hires have commented on the lack of housing options and this hinders the County businesses and their ability to recruit and retain workers.
We have an opportunity during the 2020 Legislative Session for the state to support local communities, with a State Match for Local Housing Trust Funds (H.F. 1402 / S.F. 1961). A State Match program will help incentivize communities to create Local Housing Trust Funds, enhance existing Local Housing Trust Funds, and leverage greater investments with local dollars. I encourage you to contact your local legislator and urge them to support your city and county with the state match for housing trust funds this session.
Cathy Bennett
Chisago County HRA-EDA Commissioner Chisago City resident
