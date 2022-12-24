This is a “thank-you letter” that is a pleasure to write!
It is always a joy to share good news. The good news is, of course, that thanks to generous gifts to the Salvation Army in Isanti County, we were able to help many families, seniors and youngsters during the holiday season and all year long.
Our reaching out to the needy during the holiday season is just a start to the wonderful programs we will be able to fund with the kettle donations.
I would like to thank our businesses that let us ring in front of their stores (Wal-Mart, Cub Foods, Coborn’s, Fleet Farm) and the caring ladies of Tusen-Tack and Butch Erickson, who help collect donations from the city of Braham. Without them and our loyal volunteer bell ringers, these programs would not be possible. It started out very warm this year, but of course Mother Nature made sure we knew we live in Minnesota.
Thank you, thank you, thank you, and God bless!
Kory Erickson
Director, Isanti Co. Unit, Salvation Army
THANKS FOR CARING TREE AID
Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Rush City Christmas Caring Tree program, we would like to thank all the people who took wish tags from the tree and bought presents for 118 children this year! The Rush City Community residents, friends and businesses are awesome in support of this program!!
We would like to thank the Rush City Library for allowing us to put the tree up there and for collecting the gifts for us. It was very much appreciated.
Lastly we would like to thank the individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations who gave generous contributions. We could not have run the program without their assistance.
All of you have made this a very Merry Christmas for 40 local families! Your generosity and kindness is appreciated. Thank you so very much.
