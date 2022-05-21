Putting together the Letters to the Editor section for a newspaper seems, at first glance, to be a straightforward process.
The first step involves a reader assembling his or her thoughts and writing the letter, and the second step sees the reader send that letter to the newspaper editor. The final step is placing the letter on the page so readers of the newspaper can view it.
Unfortunately, the process is not quite that simple.
First of all, there are a few rules that need to be followed. If you will notice, there’s a nifty little box nearby that spells them out, but I would like to add a word about two of those rules.
Please note that there is a limit of 350 words for a letter, which seems fair. And notice that the letter has a good chance of being edited; that is a nod to style and grammar, both of which are important to a newspaper.
In addition, there are a few unwritten but understood rules as well. One is that letters to the editor will be fact-checked. If you say “Former Cambridge Mayor George Washington …,” well, that will not make the paper. We strive for accuracy, and we admit when we make errors. If we find an error in a letter, we are not going to print it.
And as election season opens, here is an important one: We generally have refrained from printing letters that say, “John Wagner is a good guy, so we should elect him President.” That is considered a “simple” endorsement, and it is more suited for an advertisement than a letter to the editor.
To qualify as a letter to the editor, the letter should address actual issues, not just tell readers somebody is good, faithful, loyal or has high character, or something similar. It would help if your statement about a candidate is more quantifiable: For example, the statement, “John Wagner has an impressive track record when it comes to eating ice cream,” followed by a list of the different types of ice cream and quantities eaten would be perfect.
And in the case of me eating ice cream, the evidence is unassailable.
Seriously, I hope all of that makes sense. My goal is to encourage readers to contribute, but the contributions have to follow certain rules that should not limit a letter writer from expressing a point. If anyone has a question I did not answer, please send me an email or make a call and we will work it out.
I think it’s hard to be more straightforward than that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.