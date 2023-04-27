With the Twins off to a solid start, there’s little question as to what has been the key to success on the diamond so far this season for Minnesota’s Major League Baseball representative: pitching, pitching and some more pitching.
Prior to the start of the Yankees and Twins three-game series at Target Field, Minnesota’s pitching staff sits among the league’s best statistically.
The Twins are fourth in overall ERA at 3.36 while fourth in strikeouts, fourth in opponent’s OBP and second in WHIP, all leading causes for the success in limiting opposing offenses to score.
Now the question is, will it last?
First, taking a look at the starting pitching, can the likes of Pablo Lopez revert to form from his first four starts, where he allowed just five runs in 26 innings or was his more recent start against the Nationals (five runs in four innings) a sign of things to come? Sonny Gray’s ERA of 0.82 in four starts is more than likely going to take a jump in the coming months. Joe Ryan is looking sharp in his time toeing the rubber, joined by Tyler Mahle, with both having sub-3.50 ERAs, but Ryan’s still a relatively young arm while Mahle’s career ERA of 4.32 points to possible regression down the road.
Mahle and Lopez each also have a history of injuries, making it more than likely each will miss time and starts through the season.
Though nearly each candidate of Twins’ starting staff could be just off to a hot start, I’m believing the handful of starts is a sign of things to continue.
Granted, Gray will not hold a sub-1 ERA for the duration of the season, but he is a proven above-average starter. Lopez, who is off his first healthy season where he made at least 30 starts for the first time in his career, has looked like the ace that the team desperately needed, though coming at a high cost (see Luis Arraez’s .444 BA in 72 ABs). Ryan’s start has seen the 26-year-old increase velocity on his fastball, making his pace appear maintainable.
Even if the Twins experience a handful of injuries to the starting staff, major league quality arms lie in wait with Bailey Ober and Louie Varland eager for the call up to make spot starts, with each already getting that call this season.
As for the bullpen, I’m not nearly as confident the decent start can keep up. The top cast of Jhoan Duran, Jorge Lopez, Caleb Thielbar and Griffin Jax look to back up solid seasons from 2022; but outside of that, the Twins are looking like they might need help.
The top four relievers are joined by Emilio Pagan, who many were surprised returned to the club, or Jovani Moran, with each having struggled in the early goings of the year. Can the bullpen hold up during the dog days of summer and not overwork the guys who are a step above?
While the starters have me sold, the bullpen leaves me wary.
Possibly easing those worries is the tendency for Twins pitchers to make it deeper into contests. Minnesota currently is sitting at seventh in the league in quality starts (six-plus innings and three or less earned runs allowed), compared to last season’s finish of 29th out of 30 teams.
With the Twins’ bullpen remaining a question mark in my opinion, until moves are made or the relievers step up, Minnesota will go as far as its starters can carry it.
Michael Pappas is the sports editor of the County News Review.
