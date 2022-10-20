As many of you know, I am not a native Minnesotan, having migrated here from Ohio a few years ago.
So when snow fell for the first time last week, I sent a few photos to my friends back in the Buckeye State. They, of course, imagined a “Snowmaggedon” where we were buried in snow, unable to leave our houses, much less navigate our daily lives.
It was good for a chuckle.
So was their concern that temperatures already were cold enough to provide snow instead of rain. It was cute, really. Even though I’ve moved to Minnesota, I’ve kept an eye on temperatures in Ohio, which are generally only a little bit warmer than we experience here.
Frankly, when I moved to Minnesota, I thought I knew something about the cold. Then I arrived here and experienced my first winter with a daily dose of temperatures that would cause a polar bear to grab another blanket. Or two.
Silly me.
Fortunately, I did know a few tips and tricks about keeping warm. And one of my favorites, my “go-to” winter wear of choice, is the turtleneck.
I love wearing turtlenecks. In my closet I have at least a dozen turtlenecks in colors that span from black to white with a veritable rainbow of colors in between. I wear them most days I plan to leave my house, picking out a (hopefully!) matching sweater to wear over it to keep me toasty warm all day long.
So, as the weather has turned colder and the wind has been nippier, I’ve dug into my stash of turtlenecks and started wearing them most days of the week.
About a year or so ago, I noticed something about my wardrobe choice: In these parts, I was the Lone Ranger when it came to wearing turtlenecks.
I see gentlemen wearing sweaters such as I do – and snappy ones, too. I’ve always had an old-school fashion sense when it comes to sweaters, often favoring cardigans, but the quarter-zip sweater has grown on me.
And of course I see plenty of flannel shirts. If it’s a day where I’m going to stay inside, sure, who wouldn’t favor a comfy flannel shirt? But they never seem fashionable enough for an office setting, so once I leave the house, I try to look at least a little bit professional – and the turtleneck usually has been part of my daily office fashion.
That is why I don’t understand why Minnesotans seem to avoid the turtleneck, particularly men. Does it mess with the beards so many of you wear? Is it uncomfortable when you wear one and it squeezes against your neck? Or am I just out of step with fashion in this state?
I’m genuinely curious to hear the answer as to why most Minnesota men do not wear turtlenecks. It seems to me to be a logical way to keep our necks warm during the coldest of times.
But I must add: No matter what the reason, it’s not going to stop me from wearing my favorite winter wardrobe staple.
John Wagner is the managing editor of the County News Review.
