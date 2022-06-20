I think I am pretty funny. Actually, I am pretty confident I am hilarious – maybe overly confident.
I have always wondered if I missed my calling: Instead of writing for newspapers, I have suspected I should have been a stand-up comedian. I can imagine myself spinning stories and telling tales that end with laughter, then applause.
But sadly, I am not as funny as I used to be.
It is not my fault – well, it is not totally my fault. I am not sure if the problem is I have gotten older, or my audience is getting younger. Either way, it is a problem.
Here’s an example: While in the office a few months back, I read a story that included a note about “candy grams.” Immediately my mind went to a joke, and I used the voice from the Saturday Night Live skit in the mid-’70s about the Landshark that came to the door and offered a candy gram to trick someone to open the door.
When the door opened, the Landshark would eat the person who opened the door, in a homage to the then-popular movie, “Jaws.”
If you remember that skit, I hope it at least brought a smile to your face. Because the joke I made was a flop in the office.
Instead, one of my co-workers responded, “Four for you, Glen Coco. You go, Glen Coco!” and instantly got laughs. If you remember the movie “Mean Girls,” well, you get the joke. I had never seen the movie; I didn’t get the joke.
So was my co-worker funny while I was not? Yes and no. My co-worker was able to “connect” with her audience since they shared a common experience in watching “Mean Girls,” which came out in 2004. Neither of my co-workers were old enough to remember Saturday Night Live from the ‘70s.
Sadly, that is happening more and more often to me, although it is not a new phenomenon. When I covered the Mud Hens, I would often make a M*A*S*H reference in the press box, only to hear crickets because the room was filled with 20-somethings who had no idea who Hot Lips Houlihan was.
And do not even get me started on what has become “dad jokes.” My children think every joke I tell is a dad joke, which I guess it is. But to them, “dad joke” equals “not funny” – and again, I want to stress that I am hilarious.
Oh, that age difference. It highlights a situation happening all too often these days as folks seem unable to connect because the age gap results in different experiences and expectations. Unfortunately, this inability to connect does not exist strictly between the generations; there are times when men and women understand things differently, as do people of different races and religions, not to mention party affiliations.
We all want the same things: We want to be healthy and happy; we want to have the best things for our children; and we want others to be happy as well. And we all want to share a laugh now and then.
So can we all work together to bridge the understanding gap?
And one other request: Next time I tell a joke, please remember to laugh.
John Wagner is the managing editor of the County News Review. You can reach him at john.wagner@apgecm.com.
