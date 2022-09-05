A few weeks ago, I had a neighbor plow into my recycling and garbage bins, spilling all kinds of garbage and plastic and waste and newspapers into my driveway.
Along the way, he also restored my faith in my fellow man.
Here’s what happened: It was dark on the evening before our scheduled garbage and recycling pickup. Because the pickup time at my house is pretty early in the morning, I know I have to have everything ready the night before.
So I had just finished collecting all the garbage around the house, placing it in plastic bags, then taking the bags out to the garbage bin. Once that was finished, I rolled the bin out to the edge of the street near my driveway.
Then I repeated that ritual for my recyclables – and I’m a resolute recycler. Since the recycling is only picked up once every two weeks, my recycling container can get pretty full in between pickups. And that was the case this particular week, as I wheeled a bin filled to the brim with recyclables to the curb.
With the darkness surrounding me, I finished wheeling the recycling to the side of the road next to the garbage, then started to walk up the driveway and back into my house.
Suddenly, a bright light pierced the darkness. And that’s when it happened.
A big white truck came rumbling down the street. It clearly did not see my garbage and recycling bins – well, not until it plowed into them. And the operative work is “plowed,” because this truck knocked a fair amount of the loose recycling onto the street, just a few feet away from where I stood.
I did not stand there for long, though. I followed that truck down the street – and I didn’t have to walk very far. After about 20 yards the truck stopped, rolled forward, backed up, then started backing into a neighbor’s driveway.
This all took roughly 60 seconds – and it was more than enough time for me to get angry. With smoke pouring out of my ears, I watched the driver slowly maneuver his truck into its space. Boy, was I going to read him the riot act, because I thought he was going to ignore me.
Until he didn’t. Once the driver parked the truck and turned off the ignition, he jumped out of the cab and hurriedly walked straight toward me. This gentleman was younger than me, and he was bigger than me; so yes, I was having a few second thoughts about my anger. But mad is mad, and I wanted to share a few choice words with this “thoughtless” driver.
I never got the chance.
“I’m sorry, sir – I didn’t see the bins until I hit them,” the driver said. “I’ll clean everything up right now.”
What do you say to that? “Here, let me help,” was what came out of my mouth as he and I picked up all the loose plastic and aluminum. We found a glass bottle that had broken; without a second thought, the driver got a broom and a scoop and swept all the glass we could find off the driveway.
When we were finished, the young driver said, “I’m really sorry, sir. I apologize for all the trouble.”
And what do you say to that? “You cleaned up the mess you caused, and I appreciate that. And I especially appreciate you taking the responsibility for the problem. Thank you for that,” was my message. No reading of the riot act was necessary.
And with that, we walked back to our homes.
I don’t know about that driver, but I can tell you I walked back into my house knowing there is good in everyone. Even the guy who spread garbage and recycling all over my driveway.
No, especially the guy who spread garbage and recycling all over my driveway – and took the time to clean up his mistake. Thanks, good neighbor.
John Wagner is the managing editor of the County News Review.
