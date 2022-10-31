Kindergarten Dracula
In my humble opinion, Halloween is for the kids. So fitting, my favorite memory of the holiday is from my youth.
As a young lad, my most vivid flashback of Halloween is dressing up as the famous vampire, Dracula. I remember waking up early before school, having my mother help me put on my costume and makeup, grabbing my stylish vampire teeth and heading to class.
At the time I was a kindergarten student, so getting to wear the costume all day at school, followed by a night of trick-or-treating, couldn’t be topped.
Finally returning home after a long night of going door to door, yelling trick or treat around the neighborhood and getting a haul of candy, taking off the costume and getting to enjoy the candy, (after my mother checked it, of course) was the peak celebration of Halloween thus far in my life.
— Michael Pappas
Halloween here and abroad
If you consider Halloween a holiday, count it as my absolute favorite.
I love to enjoy a full month of spooky fun. Honestly, I wish it was longer than that, but I have had some great celebrations over the years.
My favorite was Halloween 2014. I had just returned home from Navy training before I was shipped off to Japan.
We used to host parties every year at my house since fifth grade and my family made sure to throw another before I left. My high school friends and other family joined the party, and it was certainly one to remember.
Not only did I get to enjoy a party at home, but once I got to Japan, I was told to participate in a Halloween maze indoors for the kids whose parents were still out to sea.
I just arrived to Japan about two weeks prior to my ship returning from deployment. I felt so much joy while handing out candy and watching the kids enjoy a Halloween adventure, not only supported by other sailors but also while living across the world where things are done differently.
That is a Halloween I will always remember.
— Nikki Hallman
Too old to trick or treat?
An early growth spurt had me standing nearly 6 feet tall by the time I was 13 years old. When Halloween came along that year, I was excited as ever to knock on some doors and score as much candy as possible to satisfy my sweet tooth.
The very first door I knocked on, a woman came to the door and informed me her candy was for “little kids” and I needed to move on. Taken aback, I continued through the neighborhood, thinking I would have better luck with other people.
About five houses later, the man at the door told me to get off his property and stop “causing trouble” in the neighborhood. Once a third homeowner turned me away, I decided my days trick-or-treating were over.
However, I was not about to give up on my quest for candy that night. The rest of the evening I continued to approach houses looking for candy left out by homeowners who were not home.
I was still able to end my night with a pretty good haul from finding candy left outside homes.
While I was able to take care of my sweet tooth that night, Halloween was never the same for me after that. I realized I was a little kid stuck in a young man’s body.
— Mike Harley
Connecting with kids
If I am being honest, Halloween did not mean much to me as a child.
So my favorite memory is from my first Halloween in Minnesota. My daughters wanted to dress up, so I planned to chaperone them around a still-unfamiliar community. The community became much smaller that night, because folks who began the night as strangers became familiar faces, which was heartwarming.
It also was an unforgettable Halloween because of the costumes my daughters chose. And by “chose,” I mean created. From scratch. It was impressive, in retrospect; that’s especially true for my youngest daughter, who was in fifth grade at the time, yet was able to create wings (her character had wings), put together clothes that created an ensemble that closely matched the character, and brought it all together without costing me an arm and a leg.
What’s more, both of my daughters chose characters that meant absolutely nothing to me at that time. When I asked them to show me the characters, they invited me to watch their favorite TV shows, which featured those characters. I was able to learn more than just who those characters were: I got a glimpse into the viewing habits of my daughters, and I learned a little bit about what interested and inspired them.
We still try to have “viewing nights,” where we can share a TV show that interests all of us. For that, I thank you, Halloween.
— John Wagner
