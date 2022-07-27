Dear Editor:
Cindy Erickson is running for Chisago County Commissioner in District 5, which after redistricting is the cities of Rush City and Harris and the townships of Fish Lake, Nessel, Rushseba and now Sunrise.
I first worked with Cindy over 30 years ago when we were the driving force in starting a Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) in the North Branch School District. We held carnivals and fundraisers to support education in the elementary school in North Branch. We were able to purchase items for the students that weren’t in the budget.
Cindy was always active in her church and on the church council. She had a travel agency that we used with great satisfaction for our personal trips. When she went to work for Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation she really developed her leadership skills.
Perhaps the most important skill Cindy will bring to the Chisago County Board is having been a Chisago County public health commissioner. Many County Commissioners have a hard time understanding Health and Human Services, which is one of the largest parts of the county’s budget. Cindy will from Day 1 have a clear understanding of Health and Human Services and will work to be sure services are delivered timely and at the best cost to our residents and taxpayers!
Cindy lives in Fish Lake Township, I believe it’s important to have the County Commissioner from District 5 from a Township because District 5 is almost half the geographic size of the county and one fifth of the population. The county does the zoning in these Townships and it makes sense to have our Commissioner living in a Township.
With District 5 being so large, roads are another important issue for her, along with keeping the tax levy low as possible.
My vote on the Aug. 9 primary will be for Cindy Erickson.
Rick Olseen, Harris
Olseen is a former Chisago County Commissioner from District 2
