It took until I was in college to finally dive deep in my family history.
And let me tell you how exciting the learning journey has been.
There was a college assignment that kick started the searching, and I am so thankful for that.
Some of us may think there is nothing exciting to find because we haven’t heard any exciting stories. That’s pretty much what I thought, but it could simply be that they were never passed on.
One is the story of Chuck Murlowski; he is my great, great, great, great uncle on my fathers side, from Poland. He was born in 1856 and at one time worked for the Russian Czar’s secret police. He eventually immigrated to the U.S. in 1890 via ship. During WWI, Murlowski ironically worked as a bomb expert investigating sabotage cases.
Murlowski started working at a piano factory on the East Coast. Some articles show he was in Manhattan, and others say in Baltimore.
In 1910, he showed up working as a self-employed piano manufacturer in Minneapolis. It was during that time that he was asked to fix the grand piano at the Nicollet Hotel. While working on the piano he came across the name “Carl Murlowski” sketched on a piece of wood. It was a 41-year-old piano that he built while on the East Coast.
All the sudden, I have the blood of a Russian spy, veteran, and piano builder. This was some of the most fascinating information to find out about my family history.
That wasn’t all. I know that I am Polish, Czechoslovakian, Bohemian, German, Irish and Native American.
There is probably a handful more ethnicities that run in my blood, but I haven’t completed a DNA test to see.
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, my family gets to celebrate that. My grandpa Terry on my mothers side is 25% Native American. That makes me only 1/16th native, although I do get a nice tan over the summer and that’s where it really shows.
If you were to see what my grandpa looks like, you would immediately see the native characteristics. He even has a great deal of Native American decorations throughout his house, which I believe my grandma Judy took care of, but it just showed how he took pride in his culture.
When I wanted to know more, my grandpa didn’t have a lot of information. He grew up in St. Paul and went to a Catholic school, so a lot of his native culture wasn’t practiced. But I got in touch with a second cousin who had some facts.
My great, great, great grandmother Ellen LaFord was born in 1874 and passed away in May of 1952. Her maiden name was Nubunaygahboweak.
I have no idea how to pronounce it, but how amazing is that. It was the last time a native name was used in the family.
My great grandmother is Ojibwe. We are part of the Pillager Band at the White Earth Reservation in Minnesota.
A really cool experience I had was when I was leaving a Wild game from the Xcel Energy Center. As we’re filing out of a parking garage, the vehicle in front of me had a license plate holder labeled “White Earth Reservation.” Not only was it great to see a connection with a stranger, but it is very seldom you see the name of a reservation posted in public.
I received a photo of my great grandmother and father as well, and it was so amazing to see their native features and to just imagine what their life was like with the little information I have.
I’ve started getting native tattoos to tie in that part of me. Although I would love to know more, I am still so happy to have this information.
Before my grandma Judy passed away, she gave me a small dream catcher that could fit on a key ring. I have carried that with me since high school. In my lockers, and then eventually in my car. I will always cherish that small piece of where my family comes from.
