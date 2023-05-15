Mike Harley Color.jpg

Mike Harley

Let’s be honest, last year’s Colorado Buffaloes football team was one of the worst teams ever assembled in Division I college football.

For context, the Minnesota Golden Gophers were a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team last season, and they completely destroyed Colorado by a 49-7 score. Watching that game last fall, I could not believe how bad the Buffaloes looked.

