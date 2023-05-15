Let’s be honest, last year’s Colorado Buffaloes football team was one of the worst teams ever assembled in Division I college football.
For context, the Minnesota Golden Gophers were a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team last season, and they completely destroyed Colorado by a 49-7 score. Watching that game last fall, I could not believe how bad the Buffaloes looked.
Call it hyperbole, but I don’t think that Colorado team would have been able to beat St. Cloud State.
All that said, everyone knew major changes would be happening as soon as Colorado introduced NFL hall of famer Deion Sanders as the university’s next head coach. Sanders told his players at the first team meeting that if they weren’t ready for what he was bringing to Boulder, then they may as well hit the transfer portal.
“It ain’t gonna be no more of a mess that these wonderful fans, the student body, and some of your parents have been putting up with for probably two decades now,” Sanders said in that first team meeting back in December. “I’m coming. And when I get here, it’s gonna be changes. So I want y’all to get ready to go ahead and jump in that (transfer) portal.”
Since that speech about five months ago, Colorado has had an unprecedented number of players enter the transfer portal. Over 50 players have left the program since January, with a staggering 47 players entering the portal since the spring transfer window opened on April 15.
Coach Prime has received a fair amount of backlash from critics accusing him of driving the players to leave and not recruiting them to stay with the program. My question for those critics: Why would he want to keep those players?
The transfer portal has made college athletics the Wild West, with thousands of athletes entering their names in the portal in its first few years of existence. College athletics has become free agency, and many of today’s college athletes will enter the portal at the first sign of adversity. Coaches will tell a player whatever they want to hear to get them to commit to their university, but that strategy leaves many players feeling lied to about what was expected.
Credit Sanders for being transparent with his players. Colorado brought him in to fix one of the worst programs in college football, and Sanders is going to do it his way. Obviously, there was a talent deficiency on last season’s team. That’s how you end up with a 1-11 record. The sooner Sanders can get those players out of the program, the quicker he can bring in his own guys who can compete at the level needed to win football games.
I don’t like seeing what’s going on in college sports right now any more than the next person, but I won’t blame Sanders for playing by the rules that were put in place by the incompetence of the NCAA. If anything, Sanders is doing the players at Colorado a favor by letting them know it’s in their best interests to move on to a different program. If they want to stay as students, the university has already said they will honor the scholarships that were already in place.
The biggest problem with the transfer portal as well as the new Name, Image, and Likeness policy is that there is no oversight, and it’s getting out of control. The NCAA has virtually turned college athletics into free agency. The amount of movement from year to year has watered down the product, in my opinion. Loyalty to a program is a thing of the past.
Sanders was hired at Colorado to turn the program around, and he is wasting no time shedding the fat. It’s OK to be upset with what’s going on with the transfer portal, but the pushback Sanders is receiving is misguided. Don’t be mad at Deion, be upset with people like former NCAA President Mark Emmert, who helped put these new rules in place, then conveniently retired this last December.
It won’t be an easy fix, but that’s what leadership is all about. We just don’t see very much quality leadership from the NCAA and many of its member institutions.
Mike Harley is a sports writer for the County News Review.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.