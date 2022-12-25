The weather and the holidays
As a native Minnesotan, I am very used to snow on Christmas. When I was 15 years old, my mother moved down to Atlanta. I stayed with my father in Minnesota because I didn’t want to transfer high schools.
I missed my Mom immensely after she left, so I tried to make it down to Atlanta during the holiday season any year I could. One of the biggest differences I noticed was that there was never any snow on the ground on Christmas.
Sometimes the weather was pleasant, sometimes it would be cold and rainy, but I never saw any snow on Christmas throughout all the years I traveled to Georgia. It was different, but I enjoyed being able to play football outside with my brothers on a 60-degree Christmas afternoon.
This Christmas I will be here with snow on the ground and temperatures near zero. While I will do my best to get outside and enjoy the snow, I can’t help but reminisce about those warm Christmas days down south.
I still have a lot of family members scattered through the Sunbelt, and most of them will inevitably give me a phone call on Christmas morning and tell me about how nice the weather is where they are. I will do my best to pretend like I love the snow and how the weather here is not that cold.
Once I get off the phone with them, I will begin to think about those holidays back in Atlanta. I’ll take a look at the winter wonderland outside and I’ll think to myself. “I am truly dreaming of a GREEN Christmas!”
—Mike Harley
The important holiday stories
Many stories are told throughout the holidays. Whether they be funny or sad, there is always something to share.
One of my favorite Christmas memories is about an important story within a story.
When I was about 11 years old, my family lived roughly 20 minutes from my grandma’s house. We would go there on Christmas Day and open presents with my aunt, uncle, cousin and grandparents.
This occurred on every major holiday, really, but it was Christmas time that led to the funny stories.
We would pack up the car with us four kids in the back and my mom and stepdad in the front. Our tradition was to create holiday stories in our Mad Libs book.
Now, if you’ve never played Mad Libs before, I highly encourage it. Stories are written with some words missing. You get to fill in the blanks with funny nouns, adjectives and verbs.
Thank you, Mom, for playing with us, because I will never forget what a noun, adjective or verb is.
This specific Mad Lib was a holiday version. It included many Christmas stories and songs like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.” Now imagine children changing the words to “Frosty the Snowman.”
Once we finished filling it in, my mom sang it back to us. And all I know is, we couldn’t hold back our laughter as she started to read: “There must have been some underwear in that old silk hat they found.”
It’s pretty obvious that a car full of children can get pretty creative within a 20-minute period. And we did this all the time.
When you rearrange such a significant holiday song, it sticks with you forever. This is a memory that sits, engraved in my mind.
And I am so thankful it does.
—Nikki Hallman
Christmas hike
There’s nothing like some exercise prior to the Christmas Day festivities.
Going on a seven-hour hike up to the peak of a mountain might have been overkill to break a sweat on the holiday, but it was my favorite Christmas to date.
Making my way out west for the celebration of the holiday to visit my sisters and parents in North Bend, Washington, for Christmas of 2017, in what was my first trip to the area, my family wanted me to get a strong taste of what the location could provide.
A few days prior to Christmas, I had some downtime and was encouraged to hike a shorter path to the top of Rattlesnake Ledge, just a hop, skip and a jump away from my sister’s house. From that first hike, I was hooked.
Hungry to get back out on the hiking trail for more, my brother-in-law pitched the idea of hiking to the top of Mailbox Peak, a 9.4-mile trip with 4,000 feet of elevation gain. The only issue was the timing of the journey.
With his time-off schedule, lining it up with my time in Washington state, we would have to make the hike bright and early on Christmas.
Never one to turn down a challenge, and obviously eager to get back hiking, I said yes without hesitation. So, on the morning of Christmas, my sister, brother-in-law and I began the journey.
On the brisk day, we made the long hike to the top of the trail named Mailbox for the mailbox planted on the top of the peak. Walking all the way to the summit of the trail, we saw that mailbox on Christmas, giving me a rush of adrenaline to power back down the mountain, despite the tired legs.
Getting back to the car and knowing what we accomplished on the holiday was more than enough to give me a satisfactory holiday and push it into my favorite celebration yet.
—Michael Pappas
Opening presents presents problems
I’ve always been intrigued by the “controversy” over when people should open Christmas presents.
On one side are the folks who insist that calling them “Christmas gifts” means they should be opened on, well, Christmas. Not one day earlier, they demand. Usually these are the folks with children who want to wait until Santa Claus has a chance to make his annual delivery.
On the other side are folks who do not mind opening gifts at a different time. On this side, I’ve heard numerous options:
• Open all of the presents on Christmas Eve, then “sleep in” on Christmas morning.
• Open a few gifts on Christmas Eve, then open the rest of Christmas Day.
I’ll never forget the friend who insisted that presents could not and should not be opened before breakfast on Christmas Day. Do I need to even note that this friend did not have children? Could you imaging forcing a child to sit at the breakfast table and eat while a bounty of presents sits unopened under the Christmas tree?
I am still shaking my head at that one.
And I must admit, I do not see an easy answer to this controversy. Growing up, my family opened presents on Christmas morning, but there was a catch: We attended a Christmas Eve children’s service at our church, and as a result my parents, who were well-liked Sunday school teachers, received numerous gifts from their students. Between the long service and the even longer time spent wading through those gifts and candies, well, there was no time to open actual presents.
That does not keep me from understanding that some families do not share that particular circumstance and would prefer to open the presents on Christmas Eve.
Actually, the controversy that resonates with me is the one to determine where Christmas Day will be spent. This controversy is rooted on where a Christmas lunch or Christmas dinner will be held, and it especially resonates with young families who have grandparents on both sides insisting on seeing their grandchildren.
From a grandparent perspective, I understand the joy of watching those grandbabies open presents. But as a parent, I know that demand turns Christmas into a squirrel circus of opening presents, eating breakfast, then rushing to get ready to travel to someone else’s house.
And when you factor in the unhappiness of children who have just received a Christmas gift, then are not allowed to play with it because they have to wash up and prepare to travel elsewhere? I’m sure you need no imagination to appreciate the mayhem those children will cause.
I enjoy traditions as much as the next person, and I am completely in favor of extending traditions that bring joy to others. But when those traditions cause hardship, anger and angst?
I hope we can all agree to continue one tradition: Let’s do whatever it takes to make Christmas a joyous season. Even if that means retiring one tradition to create another.
—John Wagner
