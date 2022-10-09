Former sheriff supports Morris
Dear Editor:
My name is Russ Monson, retired Isanti County Sheriff. I want to express my support for the re-election of Susan Morris as Isanti County Commissioner. I’ve worked with Susan as commissioner for several years. Susan has always been a strong supporter of law enforcement and she always took an active role in making sure the sheriff’s office had the equipment and resources needed to do our job. Please help keep our community safe and re-elect Susan Morris for Isanti County Commissioner.
Russ Monson
Braham
Grandy 9 is gem
Dear Editor:
We all know how difficult it is to maintain a beautiful golf course when elements like weather are not in your control. Five years ago, Craig Nystrom became the new owner of the Grandy 9 Golf Course, and this venture quickly became a family affair including Craig’s wife Jenny, their two daughters, Emily and Allie, along with Craig’s parents, Ron and Sandy.
Whether a member or non-member, they take price in making each golfer’s experience a memorable one.
I am an 85-year-old golfer who golfs the course regularly, and I have never seen the course in better shape. It takes a commitment of time and money to create a first-class golf course, and the Nystroms have done just that.
We all know success is due to a strong team and Gary Lindgren is doing an excellent job as groundskeeper. He keeps the fairways and greens in excellent condition. Jeff Mayer’s duties include the maintenance and planting of all the beautiful flowers around the club house. Thanks Gary and Jeff!
I would describe the Grandy 9 as friendly and accommodating, beautiful and immaculate with dedicated owners and staff. Thanks for giving us the best possible golf experience in Minnesota. It is something we can be proud of!
Dean Wilson
Cambridge
Morris provides leadership
Dear Editor:
I first met Susan Morris when I was raking leaves in our yard and she introduced herself as a candidate for the District 5 County Commissioner. She stated her positions and asked what I wanted from county government. Our neighborhood consists of family farms and homes on small acreages and it takes extra effort to canvas them. She got my vote.
Since then I have served on the Board of Directors of the Isanti County Commission on Aging (ICCOA) where Susan has been and is a member. I found her to be thoughtful and measured in her approach to issues facing nonprofit groups and a good listener. She offered her expertise in other levels of state government when appropriate.
Joe has worked with her as a constituent and has found that Susan is a 24/7 Commissioner and is always working to improve Isanti County.
As expressed by other supporters in previous Letters to the Editor, Susan is generous with her time in other community organizations. It should be noted that Susan as a member of the National Association of Counties (NACo) was appointed by her peers this month as Chair of the Senior and Aging Services Committee which is part of Health and Human Services (HHS). She gives Isanti County a voice on the national stage regarding senior issues.
During these times of uncertainty and unrest, we need leadership and Susan provides that.
Eileen and Joe Stitz
Cambridge
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.