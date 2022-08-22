It is time for me to make a confession.
As some of you know, before I moved to Minnesota, I covered college football. My focus was on the Mid-American Conference in general, and Bowling Green State University in particular. You know, the team that upset Minnesota last season? Yes, that BGSU.
In that role, I was pretty involved in college football on the national level. I voted for one All-American team – the one chosen by the Football Writers Association of America, of which I am a member – as well as a number of postseason awards, including the Outland Trophy (top lineman) and the Nagurski Award (top defensive player).
I also became involved in voting for a national college football ranking poll called the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll. It is not as well-known as the Associated Press or the College Football Coaches polls, but do not tell that to fans of top teams such as Alabama, Ohio State or Oklahoma.
And here’s my confession: I still am a voter on that poll.
You may not think that is a big deal, especially since the College Football Playoff has devalued the polls in general, at least to a degree. And since it is not the poll with the most clout, nobody cares where I rank college football teams, right?
Wrong.
If my ballot for a particular week does not give Alabama enough credit for its success – in other words, it is not ranked No. 1 – I will get a “Tide” of angry tweets complaining about my choice. If I don’t vote Ohio State for the top spot, Buckeyes fans will call me, well, nuts.
Georgia fans will bark at me for not giving the Bulldogs their due, and last year Cincinnati fans became “unbear-cats-able” because their undefeated Bearcats were not getting the respect fans felt the team deserved. And I was voting that squad second behind Georgia at the time!
If I have learned any lesson about voting in the national polls, it is that you cannot please everyone. And the corollary, to steal a line from Ricky Nelson, is that you have to please yourself.
I do take that sentiment to heart. On Saturdays during the fall I am usually glued to my television, watching the bountiful harvest of games that parade across the screen. When a commercial appears on one channel, I switch over to another. I watch a lot of snaps that way, I promise you.
At the end of the day, I look at how I voted the previous week, add in the evidence I gathered with my own two eyes, and cast my vote.
But this is the point where I encounter a problem, and it is caused by the Super 16 Poll. That problem again reared its ugly head last weekend, when I got my first ballot for the year.
That’s right: I voted for the Top 16 teams in college football for 2022 last weekend, without a single game having been played. In fact, not a single Division I contest will kick off before Saturday, Aug. 27 – which means I cannot be proven wrong in my vote for almost two whole weeks.
That is little consolation when you consider that, by the first weekend of the season, my predictions could easily look foolish. That certainly was the case last season, when I put a lot of stock in a team that returned eight starters on offense, including its quarterback, as well as nine defensive starters from a squad that won four of the five games it played the previous season.
How was I to know that Washington would get manhandled by an FCS school to open the season, get crushed by its early schedule, then fire its coach after he got into an altercation with a player on the sidelines during a game?
There were other mistakes, to be sure: I, and a number of my brethren on the poll, had Clemson among the top four teams until the Tigers’ struggles pushed them down a peg or two.
But that only reinforces my desire to wait before casting that first ballot. My vote would be a better reflection of the college football world if I could hold off until everyone has played a few games, perhaps until the early part of October?
There would still be plenty of season to be proven wrong, but also enough action to sift through the pretenders and wanna-be’s.
And I confess that any grief I would take with that ballot would be, well, bear-cats-able.
John Wagner is the Managing Editor of the County News Review.
