It’s not always easy being a Minnesota Vikings fan. The ups and downs, heartbreaking losses and unforeseen injuries. By making the playoffs this year, the Vikings were the sixth seed and were expected to lose to the Saints on Sunday, Jan. 5. I guess the Vikings didn’t feel the same way.
Every morning I wake up and watch Good Morning Football before I go to work, and last week was brutal. No one was giving the Vikings a chance to beat the Saints in the wild card matchup. I can understand to some point because it’s a tough atmosphere to play on the road — especially in the Superdome. However, it was insulting when the hosts of the show gave the Vikings no chance.
The phrase “Kirk Cousins can’t win the big game” was said repeatedly and was really starting to get on my nerves. Cousins actually had a great season. Yes, he seemed frazzled when the Vikings played the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. However, it wasn’t a blowout and the offense didn’t have running back Dalvin Cook.
I don’t know if Cousins was aware of the negative comments regarding his play, but Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer made a statement saying that no one is giving the Vikings a chance — and people (including Vikings fans) were already throwing in the towel.
When I started watching the game on Sunday, I was hopeful and knew the Vikings had a chance if they didn’t have too many turnovers, kept the Saints quarterback Drew Brees off the field and kept the penalties to a minimum. Needless to say, the game started with a fumble by Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen. I thought to myself, “Here we go again.”
I was happy the Vikings defense kept the Saints to just a field goal after the turnover. As the game progressed and that Taysom Hill kept making big plays for the Saints, I started to feel that emotional roller-coaster coming on. When the Saints missed a field goal at the end of the first half, I was thinking, “That’s interesting. That usually happens to us.”
The second half was typical for the Saints when they came back and marched down the field. Why were the Vikings playing prevent defense? This is Drew Brees and you’ve kept in him check so far, so what is going on? When the score was 20-20 and went into overtime, I thought about the NFC Championship game from 2009 when the Vikings lost to the Saints in overtime when the Saints scored a field goal. The Vikings didn’t even get a chance to score. At least that rule was changed. (Of course, later we found out about the scandal known as Bounty Gate — don’t get me started on that one.)
When the Vikings won the coin toss, I was elated. It seems we never win the coin toss. With my nails bitten down and while I was just wanting this game to be over, Cousins throws a long pass to Thielen and it became first and goal. When it was third down, I was a basket of nerves. Then the pass to Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph into the end zone and a touchdown! I was jumping up and down and my phone fell out of my sweatshirt. I picked it up and thank goodness it wasn’t cracked or anything. Then, the announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck said there might be offensive pass interference and I thought I was going to pass out. The referees ended up calling it a touchdown and the game was over. That was a relief; and I’m sure all of you Viking fans out there felt the same way. Nobody gave them a chance and they shocked the so-called football experts everywhere.
The Vikings came in knowing they were underdogs and didn’t let that stop them. Cousins won his first playoff game and hopefully that monkey is off his back. In the locker room celebration Cousins said, “You like that?” or maybe he said “You like dat?” I think the Saints were saying, “We blew dat.”
So at least one more football game for the Vikings this Saturday when they take on the No. 1-seed San Francisco 49ers. All I can say is even though it’s frustrating when they lose, it’s so awesome when they win. This roller-coaster sure is a fun ride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.