Those of us who live in east central Minnesota know local businesses are the fabric of our towns. They provide an array of goods and services, shape the character of cities, and provide much-needed jobs for locals.
The coronavirus has been a gut punch to most of the businesses in our area – whether that’s restaurants that have completely closed on a temporary basis, ones that have remained open with takeout or curbside pickup options, manufacturing outfits that have been forced to reduce their workforces, retail locations almost completely devoid of customers, and the list goes on.
The fear that’s surrounding the coronavirus outbreak is more than palpable. People are afraid to leave their homes, for good reason, and the thought of logging onto our computers to purchase goods from large businesses outside our communities and having those products delivered to our doorsteps is very tempting. I’ll admit, I almost did this recently when I needed to purchase a non-food item, but my wife said, “You should see if you can find that around here.” Sure enough, one of the businesses in North Branch had what I was looking for, and they even had a curbside pickup option if I had preferred to call ahead so I didn’t have to walk into the store. I still went into the store, found what I needed in a prompt fashion, purchased it and then left. I then thoroughly washed my hands when I got home, per public health guidelines.
If you can support an area business during this dire time with your patronage, please do so. The owners and employees of local businesses do so much for our communities, aside from selling us products. The guy or gal who runs your favorite local restaurant might also coach your kid’s baseball team in the summer. The person who cuts your hair each month might also be one of your closest confidants who listens to you and provides advice. Your local banker might serve on your school board, and he or she is always more than willing to hear your ideas and concerns about education in your community.
Someday, I hope in the not-too-distant future, the coronavirus pandemic will be over. There will be an effective drug treatment, a vaccine, or both. This malady has changed the landscape of our lives forever, and the ripple effects of it will be felt long after it’s under control.
Our local businesses will need our support both during and after this pandemic to survive. If we want the fabric of our communities to stay tight and not unravel, our businesses need to make it through this.
Derrick Knutson is a former editor of the ECM Post Review and a contributing writer for the County News Review.
