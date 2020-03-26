The daily routine — wake up, get dressed, go to school, come home, do homework, eat dinner, shower and go to bed early, just to do it all over again — has been disrupted.
The routine has been replaced by pajama days, video games, toys and confinement, and on only day seven I find myself wondering how long that routine will take to return to normal, or if it will become the new normal.
Each day has come with new dilemmas, new questions, and the realization that in life there are far too many things we take for granted. For example, never have I had to scour the stores looking for milk or toilet paper, never have I brought Clorox wipes to the gas station to sanitize the pump handle and the push buttons to pay at the pump, but yet here I am experiencing all of these firsts.
I’ve looked at this whole change of life in two ways; most often I try to think, “Eh, it will all be OK, we just need to be careful and wait it out.” Version two of my outlook is, “Hm, so many things I wish I would’ve prepared for better,” and while shopping and looking at the cookies, I found myself thinking, “What if this is the last box of Chips Ahoy I will ever see again?”
I have yet to settle on one of those two outlooks, but one thing I do know: taking a step back from all of the routine and not having access to all the things we usually take for granted has shifted my focus to my family. It has reminded me that at the end of the day, no matter what’s in the cupboard or how many rolls of toilet paper you have, it’s the ones that you love that will make your life worth living and the world a better place.
P.S. If you are wondering about the cookies; they were buy-one-get-one 25% off, so I bought four packages and am now rationing them out for myself and the kiddos. Also, in full disclosure of my moment of weakness, I also noticed the Pringles were buy four, get one free, so I bought five of those, thinking again, “what if.”
If your life has turned upside down and you’d like to share your story, email me at tiffany.kafer@apgecm.com; I’d love to hear it.
