After three years of working for The Isanti County News, The Post Review and The County News Review, I’m going home.
When I say home, I mean where I grew up. I will still be working for Adams Publishing Group, but at The Press and News, which covers Maple Grove, Osseo, Champlin and Dayton.
For the last three years, I have interviewed many people, including veterans, students, volunteers and government officials in both Isanti and Chisago counties.
I have to say, it’s been a great experience.
My first assignment was the Rush City School Board. I went to the high school and had to ask someone where the meeting was, and he said in the Spanish room. When I got there, the School Board members and the former Superintendent Teresa Dupre asked me who I was and I told her I was from the Post Review newspaper. The meeting was interesting to me because there was a student, Dylan Ramberg, who was petitioning for the board not to get rid of the open lunch policy. I was impressed by this young man because he really made some good points. However, the school board decided to get rid of open lunch (with good reasons) and Ramberg handled it like a professional. I saw him periodically (and interviewed him about the library renovations) and really believe he might have a career in politics in the future.
The first city council meeting I went to was in Rush City. I was just happy I found City Hall (and the high school for that matter). When I walked into the council chambers, I was amazed how many people were there. I saw the media table and sat down. I thought to myself, “Wow, they have a lot of people come to their meetings and it’s standing room only.”
The meeting was about whether or not to put a dog named Lola down because she had bitten a neighbor and it wasn’t the first time. The dog owner was there along with the neighbor. I can’t remember all of the details, but I do remember the council decided to have the dog live outside the city limits with the owner’s mother. It was pretty intense. I distinctly remember Mayor Dan Dahlberg telling me after everyone left that, “You’ll never see that many people here again.”
For people who know me, I love to fish. So, when I talked to Rick Olseen from “Let’s Go Fishing,” he arranged for me to go out on one of the “Let’s Go Fishing” pontoon boats with one of their groups. That was a great day. We were on Rush Lake — not sure if it was east or west — but it was great talking to the veterans and the people. Those are the stories I really like to write and it was a great day at the “office.”
Another fishing expedition was an interview with Pro Angler Mark Tipler from Tipler Outdoors. Interviewing someone on a boat while fishing is a pretty cool thing. I was doing a story on how he was in a house fire when he was 18 years old and he suffered third degree burns on 78% of his body. He told me how it has affected his life and the pain he still endures. I can’t even imagine the pain he’s had throughout the years, but he really had a great attitude with the obstacles in his life.
I want to thank all of the interesting people I’ve interviewed and met during these three years. The events I’ve covered have been eye-opening. One event that sticks out is the Badge of Honor Awards for the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. This really verified to me that everyone should appreciate law enforcement and their main goal, keeping the community safe.
One of my proudest moments here was when I wrote an article about AEDs and the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. Someone read the article and donated money to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office to make sure there were AEDs in every squad car. That made me smile when I heard that, because if that article prompted someone to donate money to save at least one life, then I’ve done my job as a journalist.
I especially want to thank the community of Rush City. The people there are some of the nicest and most genuine people I’ve ever met. They are the epitome of Minnesota Nice, and I mean that sincerely.
Thank you to my co-workers and mentors throughout the years. You’ve taught me a lot and have been great influences on my life. I will miss working at the office in Cambridge. Finally, I’d like to thank my family, children and parents for their support throughout the years. I know I’m lucky to have all of these wonderful people in my life.
