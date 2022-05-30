It broke my heart to see my father cry during one of our family vacations.
It still bothers me to this day, roughly 40 years later. One reason for that emotion is that I do not have any memory of my father crying before that day. It also struck me that he was crying during a vacation – that is a time for laughs and smiles and memories, right?
But most of all, it bothers me because I did not understand the reason for his tears.
Here’s what happened: I had just entered high school, and I joined my family on a vacation drive to Washington, D.C., which was roughly a 10-hour trip from my childhood home.
The trip did not get off to a great start because I, as navigator, missed a key turn as we approached the city. In my defense, I did not have GPS to lean on, and it was dark. But it also was a major highway exit, and it was very well marked, I would learn.
But that is not what brought tears to my father’s eyes.
We did not vacation in Washington, D.C., long, although we saw the major sites. We spent time at the top of the Washington Memorial, and we walked around the National Mall with its many sights. We also spent a few moments at the Smithsonian – not enough for this nerd, but it was better than none.
Then, for reasons I did not understand at the time, we journeyed to Arlington Cemetery. We spent a few moments at the tomb of John F. Kennedy, watching the eternal flame flicker in the wind, then walked over to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
For those not familiar with this memorial, on a hill overlooking the U.S. Capitol is a tomb that houses the remains of an unknown serviceman from several major wars, beginning with World War I. It is guarded by the U.S. Army in a captivating ceremony that has a guard follow a deliberate and precise pattern that is both striking and moving.
That day I watched the guard take his 21 steps, then turn left and wait 21 seconds before again turning left, then waiting another 21 seconds before beginning his slow, deliberate march on the black mat behind the tomb.
It is enthralling to see in person. And knowing that a guard soldier is stationed there perpetually, regardless the weather, makes it all the more memorable.
But my memory went beyond that march: I turned to see a tear trickle down my father’s face.
Sadly, I never asked him why he had cried; to my teenage mind, I did not wish to assault his “manhood.” But my father was in the U.S. Army, and while he never was in peril during his period of active duty – unless you consider dealing with mosquitoes in a sweltering Louisiana summer a peril – he was proud of his service time.
My father knew he was one of the fortunate ones who was not required to give the ultimate sacrifice in service to his country. His tear, I’m certain now, was his way to show respect for those who were asked to make that sacrifice – and willingly said yes.
To have someone give that sacrifice without receiving any admiration or appreciation? That is beyond my comprehension, although I also understand that soldiers do not accept that task for accolades.
So now, these many years later, I understand the reason for my father’s tears. Truth be told, right now it is hard to keep those tears out of my eyes.
Please join me on Memorial Day in saluting all of those who so nobly gave their lives to defend our country and its freedoms.
John Wagner is the managing editor of the County News Review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.