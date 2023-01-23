When reading — mostly fiction — your brain creates an imaginary movie.
Different pictures come to mind of what a character looks like, based on a written description. But not everyone imagines the same person. If the book takes place in current day or history, that changes what you are picturing.
To be honest, I was never really a reader. I did not enjoy reading in school, at least when I was told to.
I had a few different books I enjoyed: “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and the “Magic Tree House” books. But it wasn’t often that we got to read books of our choosing.
They had to be a certain genre or include some kind of learning objective. Now I’m not saying any of that should change, but if I had a few more opportunities to read what I wanted, there’s a chance I may have read more often.
I recently picked up more books over the last few years. I broke my ankle in 2021 and had probably two months worth of free time to do whatever I wanted — it helped that I didn’t have a job at the time.
I figured I should do more than just binge-watch TV shows, and wanting to be a writer, I knew reading would only benefit me.
I have never felt so thrilled to stimulate my imagination again. My books of choice nowadays usually fall under thrillers or romance novels.
It just so happened the very first book I read during that two-month time frame brought me to tears at the end, and it was a thriller!
Now I was excited to pick up another one. I instantly made my way to Barnes and Noble. While on crutches, I would skim through the summaries and first couple pages to find something that caught my attention.
I highly recommend a visit to Scout & Morgan Books in Cambridge. I made two visits within five days after finding great books.
I now have a huge stack of new, unread books. Recently, I’ve stayed up until 2 a.m. to finish a couple. They bring my mind to another reality, imagining what picture the author is trying to paint, trying to imagine the smell of the described setting and imagining what it would be like to be in that situation.
Now that I don’t have someone telling me what to read in my free time, I have never had such a passion to pick up a book. And being able to choose my books has sparked a greater imagination.
Nikki Hallman is the community editor of the County News Review.
