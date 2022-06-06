I have often thought about what I would say if I ever was asked to serve as speaker at a graduation.
I know I will never forget the speaker at my high school graduation long, long ago. The speaker gave an impassioned speech about aspiring for great things, and he used the example of an eagle that was raised by prairie chickens. The eagle found his development stunted because, well, prairie chickens just are not eagles, and the eagle eventually acted as if he, too, was a prairie chicken.
His point was that we should aspire to be more, to spread our wings and grow.
But the point was lost when the speaker had me and my fellow graduates repeat after him: “I am not a prairie chicken. I am not a prairie chicken.”
Those are words to live by, right?
Perhaps not. But it is hard to imagine a more impactful speech than the one given by billionaire investor Robert Smith to the 2019 graduating class at Morehouse College, a predominantly Black college based in Atlanta. In his address, Smith pledged to pay off the student loan debt of the roughly 400 graduates, which resulted in a roughly $34 million gift to those students.
Well, I certainly cannot match that speech financially. But I do know a few things I would say to grads if given the opportunity.
• Be yourself – and love yourself. If you adopt a persona that is not the “real” you, life is going to be difficult. Wearing masks, especially to please others, can be painful and counterproductive.
Sometimes it is not easy to be our “true” selves, for fear of rejection or persecution. But my experience is that eventually everyone finds someone who understands them, and more importantly, appreciates them.
That starts within a person. If you do not love yourself, who can love you? And trust me: Each of us has something inside that is worth loving.
• Find your purpose and pursue it. I love this thought shared by the late Chadwick Boseman as part of the speech he gave at Howard University in 2018, where he said: “Purpose is an essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill.”
I know the purpose of every person’s existence is not clear. But I would suggest we also should embrace the journey to learn that purpose, then embrace the opportunity to share that purpose with others.
I believe that graduates will find that trip both empowering and exhilarating.
• Continue your educational journey. Yes, I know this would draw groans from the grads, especially those excited about getting out of school for good.
But the opportunities to learn do not end in high school. I am not telling students to go to college – quite the opposite, actually. Perhaps a grad’s journey includes trade school, or includes learning skills while serving the country in the military.
Whatever the end goal, embrace the opportunity to learn more.
Also, “learning” is not limited to facts or knowledge about the skills and steps needed to complete an assignment. Learning involves developing interpersonal skills, communicating with others, and a variety of talents that prove useful in everyday life.
So that is the outline of my speech. I promise I would be quick, because no one wants to sit in a sun-baked stadium or a stuffy gym and listen to anyone blather.
And best of all: There would be no chanting about prairie chickens.
John Wagner is the Managing Editor of the County News Review.
