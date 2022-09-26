In the quiet of the night on Thursday, the 22nd of September, with her daughter by her side, Yuki Tunberg passed away peacefully. Born on January 29, 1935, in Akita, Japan to Tetsuzo and Fuji Matsuda, Yuki was 87 years old.
Beautiful and passionate about all things, Yuki left this world as she lived in it, with unwavering strength of heart and breath, grace towards others, a bravery like no other, and in true "Yuki" form still trying to take care of others from her hospital bed. She kept us all on our toes and, not surprisingly, in stitches with her genuine comic ability that she's always been known for.
She had an amazing life, 87 years long. After meeting the love of her life (Richard) when he was stationed in Japan, she became the wife of a G.I., and they began their travels as he was stationed all around the world, Japan, Germany, Turkey, Alaska, the Carolinas, and California. With a love of fashion, Yuki looked like a movie star in her tailored wardrobe, whether it be an ordinary day or an exciting night out at the NCO Club on the bases they resided, she was always stylish and beautiful, something she carried into her senior years. Yuki and Richard forged many life-long friendships along the way. Once Richard retired from the Air Force and settled back into the small town he was born and raised in, North Branch, MN, Yuki became the town seamstress and enjoyed creating her daughter's gorgeous wardrobe. She loved cooking her Japanese culture food for all, sushi, fried rice, sweet rice balls, cucumber salad, curry rice, sukiyaki, egg rolls, and if you were lucky enough to have tried any of these, you were thrilled to come back for more. She always left an unforgettable impression on everyone she met.
Yuki would call them as she saw them, unforgiving in the truth she believed and observed, and although the truth wasn't always what you wanted to hear, it's what you got from her and there was an appreciation one would have in that bold trait of hers. She was one of a kind, and anyone who met her, would attest to that. She had this innate ability to look into the eyes of a woman and tell her if she was pregnant or if she was having a boy or girl, something so many adored. Her talents were many and always from the heart!
Yuki is survived by her daughter Chelar and grandson Skyler of Los Angeles, her stepbrother Hiroshi, stepsisters Megumi and Shizuko, and nephew Hiroyuki of Japan, as well as many extended family and friends.
Yuki was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Emi, her husband Richard, her brother Katushi and his wife Yoko, and nephew Naoto whom she was very fond of.
Although none of us were ready for her to leave for heaven yet, there's comfort in knowing after 21 years apart, she's with her handsome husband Richard again.
A funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch.
