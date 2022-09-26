Yuki Tunberg

In the quiet of the night on Thursday, the 22nd of September, with her daughter by her side, Yuki Tunberg passed away peacefully. Born on January 29, 1935, in Akita, Japan to Tetsuzo and Fuji Matsuda, Yuki was 87 years old.

Beautiful and passionate about all things, Yuki left this world as she lived in it, with unwavering strength of heart and breath, grace towards others, a bravery like no other, and in true "Yuki" form still trying to take care of others from her hospital bed. She kept us all on our toes and, not surprisingly, in stitches with her genuine comic ability that she's always been known for.

