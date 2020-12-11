Winton W. Walters, age 77 of Lindstrom, formerly of North Branch, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Winton was born on June 5, 1943 in Staples. He graduated from North Branch High School in 1961. He enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Navy. Winton worked for OPUS Corporation as a superintendent and field coordinator for over 40 years. He enjoyed traveling, music, sports and classic cars. He was a hardworking and generous man who loved helping others. Winton married Darla Lundeen in 1965. They were married for 23 years and had four children. Winton is survived by his four children, Sheila DeSchane of Vadnais Heights, Dennis Walters of Little Canada, Julie Walters of Vadnais Heights and Kelly Walters of St. Croix Falls, WI; sisters, Junille Bump of North Branch and Sharon (John) Goldade of Wyoming; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Peg Chambers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Bonnie and brother, Kenneth. A private family graveside service will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Harris. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Services in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.