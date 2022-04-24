William Robert Thiede was born September 18, 1941 in Martin County, Minnesota. He passed away on April 21, 2022 at the age of 80.
Bill was preceded in death by parents Robert and Beatrice, sisters Patricia and Linda, brothers Gary and Kurt.
He is survived by wife Lois, son Troy, brothers Mike (JoAnn) and Rob (Dianna), sister Diane and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill served in the Army right out of high school from 1960 to 1963. He worked as a bricklayer all of his life. He was a member of the Bricklayers Union. In his retirement, Bill enjoyed helping Lois with her daycare business and connecting with the children. Especially Laura and Emily who became like grandchildren to Bill. They stayed close up to the present day.
Bill enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, barbequing, canning, gardening, playing cards and working in his workshop.
Funeral Service 12:00 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Living Branch Lutheran Church in North Branch, Minnesota. Visitation 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at church. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrnadfh.com.
