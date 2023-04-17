Willard "Pete" Lester Moline

Pete Moline passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 just days short of his 95th birthday.
Born and raised on a farm with no electricity or in-door plumbing and educated in a one-room school, Pete rose to executive leadership at a global engineering company. A man of mathematical formulas, he fittingly perfected the circle of life passing peacefully in the home of his birth in Harris, MN.
Born April 18, 1928 to Reuben and Eva Moline, Pete graduated a three-letter athlete with academic honors from North Branch High School. Drafted into WWII before the end of his senior year, a truce deferred his service the day prior his departure. With two years of army service during the Korean conflict and support from the GI Bill, he enrolled in the U of M's rigorous mechanical engineering program at age 24. Upon graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Mildred Colliander, and began a career at Rosemount Engineering. They settled in Bloomington, their home for 47 years and where they raised three children.
During his 21 years at Rosemount, he designed and managed projects found on nearly every commercial and military aircraft, on most lunar missions including Mars, and the space shuttle. He was particularly proud of his work engineering the pitot-static tube ("Pitot Pete") and the first four feet of the world's fastest airplane, SR-71 Blackbird.
Pete exemplified the simplicity of children of the Depression. He believed there are few truly important decisions and they shouldn't be made too quickly. Gifted with an engineer's mind, he could repair nearly anything. In retirement, he rebuilt the home of his birth from the basement up. Into his 90's, he could be found under the engine of an old tractor.
Pete is survived by his children Lori Moline (Steve Olson) of Minneapolis, Joan Moline Evans (John) of Golden Valley, Craig Moline (Rhonda) of North Branch; grandchildren Evalin Olson of Washington, D.C., Kristian Evans of Minneapolis, Ana Evans of New York, NY, and Erik Evans of Golden Valley, Cody and Chloe Moline both of North Branch, Jacob Lane (Amanda) of Little Canada; four great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Marvin Heller of New Brighton; many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Reuben and Eva Moline; wife Mildred Moline; brother Girard (Edith) Moline; sister Arleen (Royal) Tillman; brother Arnold Moline; nephew Girard Scott Moline; in-laws Arthur (Doris) Colliander, Dagmar Christine Heller, Lloyd (Lois) Colliander.
Funeral services at 11 AM Saturday, April 29, Fish Lake Lutheran, Harris. A gathering of family and friends is planned for one hour prior to the service. Live stream available at fishlakelutheran.org. Interment following service at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Fish Lake Lutheran Church.
