Willard "Pete" Lester Moline

Pete Moline passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 just days short of his 95th birthday.

Born and raised on a farm with no electricity or in-door plumbing and educated in a one-room school, Pete rose to executive leadership at a global engineering company. A man of mathematical formulas, he fittingly perfected the circle of life passing peacefully in the home of his birth in Harris, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.