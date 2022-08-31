Wilbur LeRoy Nelson

Wilbur LeRoy Nelson, 76, of Isanti passed away on August 29, 2022.

He was born on November 5, 1945 to Charles and Leonore (Paulson) Nelson in Aitkin, MN. Wil attended school in Aitkin, graduating in 1963. He completed his undergrad at Bemidji State College in 1967 and his Master's Degree from St. Cloud State in 1972. Wil married Karleen (Swanson) on April 6, 1968 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fridley, MN. Wil and Karleen moved to Isanti in 1972.

