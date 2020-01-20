Wayne Harold Johnson of Rush City passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Robbinsdale Villas Rehab and Extended Care Center in Robbinsdale at the age of 77. Wayne was born September 8, 1942 to Harold and Edna Johnson in Bird Island, Minnesota. He lived in both Sturgeon Lake and Pine City areas growing up. He attended school in Cambridge where he met his future wife, Pearl. Wayne and Pearl purchased a home in Rush City where Wayne worked as a custodian at Plastech Research for 23 years. He was very active in the Rush City community. Wayne loved music, doing bead work and crafts and socializing with friends. He was a true blessing to his friends and family and will be missed dearly. Wayne is survived by his sister Juliette (Ren) Rice of Clearwater; nephews and niece Duaine Rice of Crystal, Tom (Jane) Rice of Maple Grove, Lyn (Dan) Sanderson of Brooklyn Park, Ken (Kim) Rice of Crystal, Roy “Sonny” Sampson of St. Paul, Jim (Becky) Sampson of Alabama, Mark (Jane) Sampson of Idaho, Tim (Lorrie) Sampson of Washington. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Edna Johnson; wife Pearl; siblings Ruth, Georgia Ann, Harley, Barbara; brother-in-law Roy Sampson; nephew Donny Sampson. A graveside memorial service will be held at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City in the spring. Funeral arrangements for are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Wayne Harold Johnson
