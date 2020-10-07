Wayne Donald Johnson, of Maple Ridge, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home. He was 72 years old. Wayne was born on April 11, 1948 at the Braham Hospital to parents Donald and Adeline (Lahners) Johnson. He attended the Day rural school through the 8th grade before graduating from Braham High School in 1966. Wayne worked at the Cambridge State Hospital for a number of years before student teaching at the University of Minnesota. At the U of M, Wayne pursued and completed a master’s degree in Scandinavian Language studies. In his later years, Wayne was self-employed as a weaver. Wayne liked to garden, do crossword puzzles, and enjoyed various types of music. In the last several years, he enjoyed attending the senior dances at local establishments. Wayne was a lifelong member of the Siloa Lutheran Church and was involved in various capacities over the years. He will be dearly missed. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his sister Janet (Clarence) Blum of Cold Spring; brother Thomas of Maple Ridge; three nephews and one niece and their families; as well as many friends, including his many senior dance friends. Due to current restrictions, a private family graveside service was held at the Siloa Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Mary Fiel officiating. The family regrets that this is necessary and looks forward to announcing a public Celebration of Wayne’s Life when conditions allow. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.