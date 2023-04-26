Warren Haselius, age 93 of Isanti, passed away April 25, 2023 at Cambridge Medical Center in Cambridge.

Warren was born on January 17, 1930 in Maple Ridge Township to Albin and Annie Haselius. He served in the US Army from April 9, 1951 until his honorable discharge on March 4, 1957. After his military career, he moved home with his parents and cared for them until their deaths. Warren worked in Isanti at the feed mill and the creamery. He was self-taught to play the accordion, organ, and harmonica. Warren enjoyed tinkering in the garage and shaking dice. He will be remembered as always smiling and being happy.

