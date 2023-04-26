Warren Haselius, age 93 of Isanti, passed away April 25, 2023 at Cambridge Medical Center in Cambridge.
Warren was born on January 17, 1930 in Maple Ridge Township to Albin and Annie Haselius. He served in the US Army from April 9, 1951 until his honorable discharge on March 4, 1957. After his military career, he moved home with his parents and cared for them until their deaths. Warren worked in Isanti at the feed mill and the creamery. He was self-taught to play the accordion, organ, and harmonica. Warren enjoyed tinkering in the garage and shaking dice. He will be remembered as always smiling and being happy.
Warren is survived by his sister, Fern Lindquist; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marion Stolt, Ardis Brague, and Jane Mitchell.
A memorial service will be held at 6 PM on Monday, May 1st at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Isanti Union Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.