Wanda M. Quarnstrom

Wanda Mae Quarnstrom, 88, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti. She was born May 19, 1932 in Grandy, Minnesota to Arnold and Lenore (Brolin) Kienitz. She grew up in the Cambridge area, attending country school at West Point and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1950. After graduating, Wanda worked at the Princeton Union newspaper and later at Northwestern National Life Insurance in Minneapolis. On July 13, 1951 she was united in marriage to Milo “Mike” Quarnstrom at the Methodist Church in Two Harbors, Minnesota. They made their home in the Cambridge and Isanti area their entire life where they raised their seven children. Wanda was a member of Joy Lutheran Church and was active in the Ladies Group and bible study. She enjoyed visiting and having coffee with family and friends, doing crossword puzzles and word finds, playing cards and Scrabble. In 2016 she moved to Riverwood Village where she enjoyed the women’s coffee group and playing Bingo. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Mike in May 2010, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Wanda is survived by her loving children Julie (Jerry) Nelson of Clermont, FL, Mona (Les) Herman of Leesburg, FL Kathy (Richard) Smith, Jim (Kathy) Quarnstrom, Jay (Julie) Quarnstrom, Susan (Dale) Anderson, Kelly (Jeff) Lillemoen all of Cambridge. She was Meema to all, but especially to her 14 grandchildren, Nathaniel Smith, Natalie (David) Robison, Kyle Herman, Summer (Charlie) LaChance, Sara (Andrew) McKeon, Jake (Marie) Anderson, Kane (Leslie) Nelson, Brian Quarnstrom, Colton Quarnstrom, Lane Quarnstrom, Megan (Tanner) Carlisle, Grant Lillemoen, Mason Quarnstrom, and Gavin Lillemoen, 12 great grandchildren, Emma McKeon, Emily, Lucas and Logan Robison, Melania and Kiera Michael, Easton LaChance, Colt, Levi, Addison and Haleigh Quarnstrom, Isla Anderson, and one on the way, sister Mila (Gary) Horan of Mora, as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A Private Family Funeral Service was held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Joy Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Interment was in Isanti Union Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements were with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
