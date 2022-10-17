Walter "Mitch" Arthur Mitchell

Walter A. Mitchell age 89 of Mora, formerly of Braham, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 16, 2022 at Eastwood Senior Living.
He was born on October 10, 1933 in Virginia, MN to Cecil and Winifred Mitchell.
Walt "Mitch" grew up on a farm in Northome, MN. He was a two-sport star athlete, excelling in basketball and football at Northome high school. He graduated in 1953. After graduation he enlisted in the US Army, becoming a Paratrooper and Military Policeman with the 11th Airborne Division. Walt was honorably discharged in 1956, upon returning home he met and married Jane Haselius on November 21, 1959 at the Braham Lutheran Church parsonage. They resided in Jane's home with her three children; Danny, Debbie and Kevin Norberg for a few years, they were blessed with three more children; Steven, Judy and Douglas Mitchell; causing them to move to a larger home on a farm in Braham in 1962; where they raised their family. In 2001 Walter and Jane moved to Goldenwood neighborhood and in October 2013 they moved to Riverwood Village.
Walter worked as a sheet-metal worker with Local Union #10 in the Twin Cities metro area for his entire 30+ year career.
His favorite past-time was dancing with his lovely wife Jane. He also enjoyed bowling, hunting, playing horseshoes, cards, shooting pool and shaking dice. He was a dedicated care-giver and handy-man.
Together they enjoyed camping with their family and friends; eventually buying a motorhome to travel around the country. They spent many years in Yuma, AZ to escape the cold winters of Minnesota.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jane, grandson Jeremy Norberg, sisters Beatrice Carlson and Marilyn Rogers; brother Fred Mitchell and daughter-in-law Roberta Norberg.
He is survived by his children Danny (Denise) Norberg, Deborah (Terrance) Cox, Kevin Norberg, Steven (Kathie) Mitchell, Judy (Gary) Gall and Douglas Mitchell; 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one on the way and 2 great-great-grandchildren, brother Richard Mitchell and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Walt's family would like the thank the staff at Eastland Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and dedicated care of our father.
Funeral Services 11 AM Saturday October 22, 2022 at Cambridge Lutheran Church 621 Old North Main St. Cambridge, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Interment at Cambridge Union Cemetery, Cambridge. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com Arrangement by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
