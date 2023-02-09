Waldo "Wally" S. Lindell

Waldo "Wally" Sidney Lindell, 93, of Hastings, MN, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ February 4, 2023 at Regina Long Term Care.
Wally was preceded in death by his parents, Helmer and Edna Lindell; sons, Eric (Rick) and Kirk Lindell; five brothers, Leonard (Lillian), Norman (Bernadette), Merle, Lloyd, and Rod (Mary).
Wally is survived by his wife Bonita; daughters, Barbara (Bob) Woodruff, Sheila (Dan) Weigel, Angela Towner, Brenda Lindell, Kristen (Eric) Stone; sons, John and Steven Lindell; daughter-in-law, Rose Lindell; sister-in-law, Marian Lindell; 11 grandchildren, Sam (Sara) Waddle, Jonathan (Dani) Waddle, Sarah (Brandon) Million, Amanda Towner, Heather (Kiara) Towner, Cheyenne Lindell, Justin Heyerdahl, Julia Lindell, Anna Lindell, Israel Stone, Bella Stone; seven great grandchildren, Badgley, Suri, Foster, Fallon, Simone, Cora and Lennox; and many special nieces and nephews, their spouses, cousins and friends.
Funeral service held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Woodbury Baptist Church in Woodbury, MN with a visitation one hour prior. Military honors and a reception held at the church following the service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 1:45 P.M.
