Waldo T. Rolf

Waldo Theodore Rolf, aged 94, was called to Christ on July 31, 2022 with his devoted wife, LaQuita, and two grandchildren at his side.

Waldo was born in Minneapolis on Feb. 25, 1928 and grew up in Chaska on his family's farm. After marrying his sweetheart, LaQuita, Waldo worked as a roofer to support his family and entertained them many a night playing cribbage and leading singalongs with his guitar. Later in life, Waldo went back to his roots, running a large-scale vegetable farm and selling produce at many locations, including the Minneapolis Farmers Market, for 30+ years. His customers will remember his home-grown tomatoes and yellow baby watermelons. His family and friends will miss his solid presence and quiet humor.

